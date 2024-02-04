Jennifer Lopez Appeared To Mouth A Sweet Message To Ben Affleck On SNL

Celebrity watching has involved a lot of lip reading lately. Luckily, there was no reason to call in an expert to understand the affectionate message Jennifer Lopez had for husband Ben Affleck and their family during her Saturday Night Live appearance on Feb. 3. After host Ayo Edebiri closed out the show, Lopez took a moment to mouth a short and sweet message to her loved ones.

The SNL Shoutout

Lopez performed her hits “Can’t Get Enough,” featuring Latto and Redman, and “This Is Me… Now” as the episode’s musical guest. Both songs come from her latest album, This Is Me… Now, which is a love letter to Affleck following their reconciliation in 2021 after almost 20 years apart. She then appeared to deliver an even more specific message to him as the SNL credits rolled.

Looking directly at the camera, Lopez appeared to mouth, “I love you, baby.” Next, she added, “I love you guys,” presumably to the rest of their family. Between the two of them, they have five kids: Max and Emme, 15 (Lopez’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony), and Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11 (Affleck’s trio with ex-wife Jennifer Garner). Her shoutout comes at approximately the 34-second-mark in the clip below.

J. Lo’s “Baby”

When Lopez and Affleck were together the first time around, their relationship inspired much of her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then. It “really captured a moment in time where [she] fell in love with the love of [her] life,” as she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in November 2022. Likewise, she channeled their love into This Is Me… Now. “The whole message of the album then is this love exists,” she said. “This is a real love.”

Lopez gets vulnerable on the album — to the point that Affleck double-checked with her before she released it to make sure she wanted to put it all out there. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how else to do it, baby,’” she recalled telling him. Calling their new era “even better than the first time,” she said she wanted to “capture this moment in time.”

J. Lo’s SNL Comeback

This Is Me… Now is Lopez’s first album since 2014’s A.K.A., and it gave her the chance to return to SNL as a musical guest 14 years after the last time she had the gig. It marked her fourth time in the role, with her previous performances being in 2010, 2001, and 2000. She’s also hosted SNL three times — in 2019, 2010, and 2001.

Affleck wasn’t there to watch Lopez perform in person, but he earned a shoutout nonetheless.