Fans of all things celebrity romance have been captivated by the revival of “Bennifer” in recent years, which saw former flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite and finally tie the knot in the summer of 2022. Now, the A-list pair have cemented their love by unveiling matching tattoos on their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple.

Sharing a series of Valentine’s snaps on Instagram on Feb. 14, Lopez revealed her infinity sign tattoo inked on the side of her torso, which also features an arrow and the couple’s names. Meanwhile, in another photo, Affleck’s slightly different tattoo design is also revealed, and consists of two crossed arrows with the initials “J” and “B.”

“Commitment. Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” Lopez wrote in a caption, along with the hashtags: “#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow.” Meanwhile, the “On The Floor” hitmaker also teased that she will be sharing “more deets” about their Valentine’s Day celebrations in an upcoming On The JLo newsletter.

Many fans were quick to share their thoughts on Bennifer’s new ink, including celebrity admirer Keke Palmer, who commented “Gon’ head girl!” under the Instagram snap.

The couple’s matching tattoo reveal arrived just a couple of days after Lopez and Affleck appeared in a Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl commercial together.

In the viral commercial, Affleck — who is known for his love affair with all things Dunkin’ — is shown serving unsuspecting customers while wearing the company’s iconic black, orange, and pink uniform.

After manning the cash register, bantering while taking orders, and surprising commuters on their way to work, one final customer (Lopez) pulls up at the drive-through, asking her husband: “What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”