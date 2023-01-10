Ben Affleck’s love affair with Dunkin’ Donuts may be coming full circle. The Oscar winner and frequent coffee drinker was spotted on Jan. 10 working at a Dunks drive-thru window in Medford, Massachusetts. He was wearing a uniform, complete with a headset, and hamming it up with customers. NBC 10, Boston’s affiliate station, reports that his wife Jennifer Lopez was spotted there with him, holding an iced Dunks beverage. Affleck is reportedly filming a Super Bowl commercial with the coffee chain, according to TMZ. Bustle reached out to Affleck and Dunkin’ for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Unexpected customer Lisa McKay, who went by the Medford Dunkin’ for a routine coffee run, said the Affleck was “incredibly funny and quick-witted” when he took her coffee order. She also said that she signed a form for her video to be taken by Dunkin’ because the brand might use the footage for a commercial. A video from fans also showed Affleck thanking the Dunkin’ location for having him with his arm around J-Lo. “Thank you Dunkin’. Now listen, when I come back here I don’t wanna be in 16th place,” he said jokingly about their standing among other franchise shops.

In case you were wondering, Affleck’s go-to Dunkin’ order is an “iced coffee with a sh*tload of sugar” according to celebrity gossip site deuxmoi.

The Boston native is known for his passion for coffee — mainly Dunkin’ Donuts. Images of him holding Dunks and looking stressed have become part of our Rolodex of memes. Whenever a new image of a pensive Affleck staring into the distance, iced coffee in hand, drops online, Twitter has a field day. More times than not, when he is photographed, he has a coffee in hand.

Affleck has also got J-Lo running on Dunkin’. She famously went to Dunks with Affleck in August. Us Weekly claims that she was filmed rolling up to the coffee shop in an SUV and being handed a coffee by her husband. With any luck, she may have been part of this commercial.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2022. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In the meantime, we’ll be counting down until the commercial airs — with a large iced coffee with a sh*tload of sugar in hand.