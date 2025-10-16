Jennifer Lopez Names The “Best Kisser” Of All Her Past Co-Stars

As one of the rom-com queens of the 2000s, Jennifer Lopez has shared many on-screen smooches with many handsome co-stars. But not all lip-locks are created equal. When Andy Cohen asked about her favorite on-screen kiss during her Oct. 15 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she revealed that one co-star stands above the others as the “best kisser.”

J.Lo’s Top On-Screen Kissing Partner

Cohen kicked off a game of Plead the Fifth by welcoming Lopez to the “Five Timers Club.” Despite being a veteran, she needed a reminder of the segment’s rules: Cohen poses three personal questions to his guest, and they are only allowed to opt out of answering one of them.

For the third and final question, Cohen asked Lopez to name her “favorite on-screen kiss” and reminded viewers that contenders included the likes of George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, and Josh Lucas. (Notably not mentioned was her ex-husband and Gigli co-star Ben Affleck.) Lopez didn’t plead the fifth.

“I’m going to say, I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I would say he was the best kisser,” she said.

Fans haven’t seen their on-screen chemistry yet but may now be more eager to do so. The duo’s upcoming Netflix movie, Office Romance, shot this spring, and the release date is still to be announced.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein film Office Romance together in New Jersey in April 2025. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

J.Lo’s Office Romance

Both Lopez and Goldstein have shared their enthusiasm for working on their joint rom-com. In March, the singer shared photos from an Office Romance table read on Instagram, writing, “This is gonna be a fun one.” Meanwhile, Goldstein told Tudum in April that he was still in disbelief about getting to star opposite J.Lo.

“Every day I come to work to do a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez and this incredible cast, and I expect people to jump out and tell me I’m being pranked,” he said. “Hasn’t happened yet, so maybe this is real?”

He wrote the screenplay with Joe Kelly, and plot details are still under wraps. What isn’t a secret, though, is how much Goldstein admires Lopez. After their movie was announced in 2024, fans resurfaced a clip of him gushing about her and her work on his podcast, Films to Be Buried With. He called Hustlers the “sexiest film of the decade” and “really good on every level,” before going on to add that he loves Lopez.

As one of J.Lo’s rom-com counterparts, Goldstein joins a long but exclusive list. Her impressive body of work in the genre spans two decades and includes The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, Gigli, Shall We Dance?, Monster-in-Law, The Back-up Plan, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Second Act, Marry Me, and Shotgun Wedding.