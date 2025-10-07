More than a year after parting ways, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited for the premiere of their film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

On Oct. 6, the pair — whose divorce was finalized in January — stepped out to celebrate their adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical. Lopez stars as the titular diva in Spider Woman’s movie-within-a-movie, while Affleck serves as executive producer under his Artists Equity banner.

A Show Of Support

“This is an incredible story,” Affleck told Entertainment Tonight at the screening. “This is the kind of role, I think, that Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career, and she’s fabulous in the movie.”

If you’ve been keeping up with the exes, the support might not be a total surprise. Last year, Affleck gushed about Lopez to the same outlet — describing her performance in Unstoppable, another Artists Equity film, as “spectacular.” And in his 2025 GQ cover story, Affleck said he has “nothing but respect” for Lopez.

“I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something,” he continued, adding that the “truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting.”

Lopez’s Personal Connection To Spider Woman

Lopez, for her part, credited Affleck with making Spider Woman happen. His company signed on to the project in April 2024, shortly before Lopez filed for divorce.

“If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have got made. And I will always give him that credit,” she told Today on Oct. 6.

Fortunately, working on the film, which revolves around an imprisoned man who bonds with his cellmate by telling the story of a movie musical, turned out to be quite a balm.

“Things happen. You have to keep going. But it’s funny, the movie is about escapism,” she said. “It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives. And doing this project was such a dream come true for me, that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.”

The stars were previously engaged in the early 2000s, but split before saying “I do.” However, they reunited and ultimately wed in 2022. Although their marriage would end two years later, Lopez recently told CBS Sunday Morning that she was grateful for the experience, including all its ups and downs. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow,” she said.