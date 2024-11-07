Things are diplomatic between Bennifer. On Nov. 6, Jennifer Lopez responded to her estranged husband Ben Affleck’s comment about her performance in the new movie Unstoppable amid their ongoing divorce.

When a reporter told J.Lo about Affleck’s compliment at the London film premiere, she responded with a joyful “thank you.” She returned the praise when asked about Affleck’s work as a producer, without mentioning him by name. “I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful,” she said.

Affleck has been absent from the Unstoppable press tour despite being one of the film’s producers. However, he was asked about the film in a Nov. 3 video interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting his latest project, Small Things Like These, which was also produced under his Actors Equity banner alongside BFF Matt Damon while he and J.Lo were still together.

“Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” he said. “[Director] Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel [Jerome] and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film.” He added, “Jennifer is spectacular.”

Unstoppable tells the story of how wrestler Anthony Robles (Jerome), who was born with one leg, navigated both physical and personal struggles to win the 2011 NCAA national championships in his senior year of college. Lopez portrays his mother, Judy, and has received critical acclaim and early Oscar buzz for her performance.

Bennifer’s Divorce

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, which marked their second wedding anniversary. However, she listed her date of separation in the divorce filing as April 26. At the time, she was filming Kiss of the Spider-Woman, which she co-produced with Affleck, making it another creative project they’ll have to navigate post-split.

The two have largely kept quiet about their divorce. But in September, J.Lo alluded to the breakup for the first time while speaking to Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine. “You have to be good on your own,” she said. “I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.’”