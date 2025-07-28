Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday in a rather unexpected way. On July 25, the actor and singer experienced a wardrobe malfunction while performing on her Up All Night Tour in Warsaw, Poland, which coincidentally occurred the day after her 56th birthday. But of course, she handled the incident like a total professional, even turning it into a gift for a lucky fan.

As seen on a YouTube livestream, J.Lo’s crew planned a surprise birthday celebration, with her band and dancers singing “Happy Birthday” to her onstage. As she walked out, she immediately grabbed the back of her gold fringe mini-skirt, and dancer Giuseppe Giofrè came to her rescue. Unfortunately, his efforts were unsuccessful, and the skirt fell off as soon as she began walking.

“I’m out here in my underwear,” she said, laughing. “That’s gonna be everywhere.” However, she told the crowd that it could’ve been much worse. “I’m glad that they reinforced that costume, and I’m glad I had underwear on,” she quipped. “I don’t usually wear underwear.”

Instead of attempting to fix her look once again, J.Lo simply kicked her skirt offstage, leaving one audience member with a new prized possession. “You can keep it, I don’t want it back,” she said. “You can have it forever.”

How J.Lo Celebrated Her Birthday

Europa Press News/Europa Press/Getty Images

Luckily, the rest of Lopez’s birthday celebrations went off without a hitch, and in true J.Lo fashion, she did it all in style. On July 24, she released a new single for the occasion, appropriately titled “Birthday,” which she has been performing on tour across Europe and Asia.

Her birthday show in Poland also just happened to be one of the biggest of her career, performing to a crowd of over 70,000 fans at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy stadium and reportedly surpassing Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s nightly attendance records at the venue. This wasn’t lost on J.Lo, who delivered a meaningful birthday message to the crowd.

“I believe that the amount of happiness that you have in your heart [is] tied directly to how free you feel,” she said. “I wish you guys all the same happiness and freedom, and the way you made me feel tonight… I want you to feel free to love, free to be who you are, free to just follow your dreams and do all the things that you want to do.”