Jennifer Lopez Wore A Plunging Top With The Most Divisive Summer Shoes

Jennifer Lopez has two default fashion modes: full-blown glitz and glamour or quiet luxury. The actor and singer is a master of both aesthetics, turning to bedazzled catsuits when she’s on stage and Birkin bags with luxe tops for low-key occasions. And no matter which mood she’s feeling, she always finds a way to make her look spicy.

J.Lo is currently traversing Europe and Asia on her Up All Night Tour, before taking the show to Las Vegas for her new residency at Caesars Palace this December. On July 22, she roamed the streets of Pisa, Italy, before her show in the nearby town of Lucca. But judging by her elevated vacation look, you may not have even known that J.Lo was there for business, not on holiday.

J.Lo’s Plunging Top & Skirt

Touching down in Pisa, J.Lo embodied the quiet luxury aesthetic, finding a balance between workwear and vacation attire. She wore a classic white button-up blouse, rolling up her sleeves and undoing her top few buttons to create a plunging collar.

She paired her dress shirt with a long skirt from Christian Dior in a khaki-colored hue. The high-waisted skirt featured elegant pleated fabric and an asymmetrical high-low hem, and was cinched with a criss-cross lace-up waistline that resembled a corset.

BACKGRID

She paired her ensemble with a matching leather top-handle bag. In true J.Lo fashion, she added some bling, including a “Jennifer” nameplate necklace, a longer chain, and several chunky gold bracelets.

She completed her look with one of the most divisive, millennial-coded footwear trends, a pair of muted gold flip flops (also beloved by Kendall Jenner).

J.Lo’s Love Of Flip Flops

This is not the first time that J.Lo has worn the polarizing shoe beyond the beach. While running errands in the Hamptons last summer, she wore Ralph Lauren’s brown leather flip-flops, which perfectly matched her belt, paired with a classic white tank and matching denim shorts.

Backgrid

According to J.Lo, even flip flops can be turned into a high-glam accessory.