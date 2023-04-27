Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79. As per TMZ, a family spokesperson confirmed that the TV star passed away on the morning of Thursday, April 27, following a “brief illness.” Speaking to the outlet, sources claim that Springer had been diagnosed with cancer a few months prior.

Springer was born in 1944 in Highgate, London, and later began his professional life working in politics. In 1970, he unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Congress and was elected to Cincinnati’s City Council the following year. In 1977, Springer became the mayor of Cincinnati, serving one term.

After swapping politics for a career in television, he began hosting the hit talk show The Jerry Springer Show in 1991. The controversial series ran for 27 years and was known worldwide for its eccentric guests and the iconic audience chant “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry.” Some of Springer’s other notable TV credits include America’s Got Talent, which he hosted from 2007 to 2008, and the courtroom show Judge Jerry.

Following the announcement of his death, fans and celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late talk show host, while also looking back at some of the most outrageous moments from his long-running series.

“I spent many a sick day with Jerry Springer. Rest easy, friend,” wrote one fan on Twitter, while comedian Loni Love penned in an online tribute: “What I loved about Jerry Springer was the way he connected with people in a unique and authentic manner. This is why as a talk show host he excelled.”

Find more social media reactions to the death of Jerry Springer, below.

In an emotional statement, a close friend of Springer and spokesperson for his family, Jene Galvin, said the talk show host is “irreplaceable.”

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried ... His loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on,” the statement concluded.