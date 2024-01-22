Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season has been teased as the “most romantic” yet, so you can likely expect plenty of grand gestures and sweet moments set against some of the world’s most beautiful destinations. So, who will be accompanying Joey for the journey ahead?

One of the women is 24-year-old Jessica “Jess” Edwards. “I want to find someone that I can trust my heart with, someone who will respect me, and someone who will do anything to cherish our relationship,” she writes in her Bachelor bio — adding that she’s also a Taylor Swift fan and dog mom to an adorable Yorkipoo named Charli.

But according to the San Diego-based executive assistant, one detail in her bio isn't quite right.

A Bookish Twist

One of Jess’ fun facts states she “read her first book for fun last summer.” Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve has previously claimed that these bio facts are often untrue. While some certainly sound authentic, this one appears to miss the mark. “When people believe I’ve actually only read one book for fun...” Jess said in a TikTok, paired with a sound about feeling “unwell.”

“Come on now,” she wrote in the caption, tagging the show, suggesting the fun fact wasn’t totally legit.

Disney/John Fleenor

She’s Looking For A Dog Dad

Jess’ Bachelor bio also asks Joey if he’s “ready to be a dog dad.” And unlike the book detail, this one seems a little more logical. Her posts with her dog, Charli, date back to 2018 — so it’s definitely a long-term relationship!

In addition to the snaps with her dog, Jess’ Instagram features photos from the beach locale she calls “home,” as well as her time spent in Colorado and Tennessee, where she attended East Tennessee State University.

Jess & Joey’s Spoilers Say...

Joey’s Bachelor season is just beginning, but there are reports about everything that happens — down to his final rose recipient. Wondering if that might be Jess? Potential spoilers ahead!

According to Reality Steve, Jess does stick around for a while on Joey’s season. She reportedly made it past the Bachelor Mansion and dated Joey in Malta and Spain before being sent home on a group date in Canada. If the blogger’s timeline checks out, Jess will be on The Bachelor for over half a season.

Beyond that? One fan commented on Instagram, “You’re either gonna win or be the next bachelorette, I’m calling it now,” and Jess replied with a flurry of heart and heart-face emojis. It obviously doesn’t mean much at this stage, but her positive reaction suggests she’d be receptive to continuing her journey beyond Joey’s season.