Joey Graziadei is embarking upon his Bachelor journey — which is Bachelor Nation speak for the process of (hopefully) finding a life partner among the 32 women vying for his heart. But that figurative journey entails a literal one, too: a trek from the Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills, California to several romantic destinations located across the globe.

Travel is a long-running fixture of the Bachelor/ette experience. The show's format requires contestants to fall in love pretty quickly, and a one-on-one date in a far-off, storybook city can only help with that.

However, recent installments of Bachelor Nation shows have featured less international travel: Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season, for example, stuck to domestic destinations except for overnights in Fiji. Gerry Turner’s Golden Bachelor season didn’t leave Southern California before hometowns, but ultimately brought the finale to Costa Rica.

Joey’s season resumes the franchise travel tradition in a major way. Here’s a recap of Joey’s Bachelor filming locations you can look forward to seeing in Season 28, as reported by Reality Steve.

Malta

According to the Bachelor Nation blogger, Joey’s season moved from California to Malta after three rose ceremonies. He writes that the group date here involved Joey and the women sword-fighting and catching sausages in their mouths. (A clip of that appears in the Season 28 trailer, and, uh, it’s even weirder than it sounds?)

ABC

Spain

The next stop was reportedly in Málaga, Spain, where Joey and his remaining women explored the cities of Marbella and Ronda. According to a throwback video from Joey’s Instagram, he’s visited the province before! But it’s safe to say the region holds new meaning for him now.

Canada

According to Reality Steve, the show traveled to several parts of Canada before hometowns. First up was Montreal in Quebec, followed by Jasper in Alberta, which included horseback riding and a polar plunge.

ABC

Mexico

Following hometowns (there are spoilers if you want them!), Joey and his final three women reportedly went to Tulum, Mexico, for overnights and the final rose ceremony.

Tulum is actually where Bachelor in Paradise filmed its first season before the beach show moved to the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico, for the rest of its run. So, expect a full itinerary for Joey’s Bachelor season!

“It’s a lot,” Jesse Palmer said in a recent interview with GQ. The Bachelor host added that he’d been on “six planes in seven days” several weeks this fall, balancing his rose ceremony duties with college football. It sounds like it was all worth it, as Jesse teased this would be “the most romantic season in Bachelor history.”