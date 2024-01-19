Joey Graziadei and Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette relationship ended with an emotional farewell, and now, her runner-up is embarking upon his own rose-filled journey. Wait, actually, he already has. The Bachelor filmed Season 28 this fall, so there are plenty of reports about dates, travel locations, and rose ceremonies. In fact, Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve has even reported the name of the woman who gets Joey’s final rose (but more on that later).

Before production began, the Hawaii-based tennis instructor said he wanted to approach the Bachelor process as an individual. So despite getting DMs from former Bachelors like Ben Higgins and Arie Luyendyk Jr. offering their wisdom, Joey told Entertainment Tonight, he politely declined any pointers.

“I appreciate the love and support, but I really am excited to do it my own way,” he recalled telling the franchise alums. “I don’t think I really need to look for advice from anyone. I think I’ve just got to look within. I’m here for a reason and I’m gonna do my best to show that.”

That reason was, ostensibly, meeting his perfect match. (Yes, there will be lots of tennis puns this season. Acclimate yourself.) So, did he do that? If you don’t mind knowing the ending, here’s a recap of Joey’s Bachelor spoilers.

Disney/Gizelle Hernandez

Expect Several Self-Eliminations

Exits typically happen during rose ceremonies, but as Bachelor fans know, drama can prompt contestants to go home early on their own terms. According to Reality Steve, this happened a few times during Joey’s Bachelor season. The first self-elimination was Lauren Hollinger, who reportedly left because her sister Allison (yes, there are sisters on this season) “liked [Joey] more.” Honestly, good sister move!

Reality Steve adds that later on, Lexi Young sent herself home because her and Joey’s “timelines of marriage and kids didn’t align.”

Lexi and Joey on The Bachelor. Disney/John Fleenor

Travel Is Back, Baby

Aside from hometowns and overnights, Gerry Turner’s Golden Bachelor season mostly took place in and around Bachelor Mansion. However, Joey’s Bachelor season reportedly resumes the jet-setting with trips to Malta, Spain, Canada, and, finally, Tulum, Mexico, for overnights and the finale.

Yay! There’s A Dramatic 2-On-1 Date

Nothing shakes up a Bachelor season quite like a two-on-one date, which is often used to resolve drama between two contestants, and typically, one gets sent home. This season, Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon reportedly went on the dreaded date. The complete details of their beef aren’t clear, but Reality Steve writes that “Joey believed Maria over Sydney.”

Maria from The Bachelor. Disney/Richard Middlesworth

So Sydney went home, while Maria got to stick around. But not for too much longer.

Joey’s Final 3 Women Are...

According to Reality Steve, Maria was eliminated after hometowns. This left three women — Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance — to accompany Joey on overnight dates in Tulum.

Rachel was next to be eliminated, the blogger adds.

Did Joey Get Engaged?

Daisy from The Bachelor. Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Reality Steve reports that Joey and Daisy got engaged in Tulum. What makes this especially meaningful is that Daisy reportedly had the season’s first one-on-one date, so it sounds like they had a special connection from Day 1.