Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Split After 10 Years Of Marriage

Jessica Simpson is going through a difficult time with her husband, Eric Johnson. On Jan. 13, the singer-actor and the former NFL player announced they were separating after 10 years of marriage, amid rumors of a split.

In a statement to People, Simpson confirmed that she and Johnson “have been living separately” while “navigating a painful situation” in their marriage. She did not provide specific details on what led to their separation.

“Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them,” she wrote. “We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

They share three children together: 12-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 11-year-old son Ace Knute, and 5-year-old daughter Birdie Mae.

The Rumors Of Jessica & Eric’s Split

Rumors of the couple’s split circulated in November when Johnson was seen without his wedding ring. A few days later, People reported that the two were spending time apart. “She's working on music and splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. Eric spends all of his time in L.A., where the kids go to school,” a source told the outlet. “Jess and Eric very much live separate lives.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The same month, Simpson shared a cryptic Instagram post teasing the purpose of her upcoming new music. “This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve,” she wrote. However, Simpson’s sister Ashlee denied divorce rumors to TMZ, responding to photographers’ questions with a blunt “no.”

Jessica & Eric’s Relationship

Simpson and Johnson met through mutual friends in May 2010 and were engaged six months later. Before getting married, they welcomed their first two children in May 2012 and June 2013. The couple finally tied the knot in July 2014 at a ceremony in Montecito, Calif., where their kids served as the ring bearer and flower girl.

Simpson last posted about Johnson on Instagram in September 2023, sharing a family snapshot to celebrate his birthday. “Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life,” she wrote. “My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own….We love youuuu.”