In a post on Instagram on Jan. 5, 2021, Harry Potter star Jessie Cave revealed her baby has COVID-19 and is in hospital. The actor who played Lavender Brown shared a picture of herself at the bedside of her two month old son.

Tenn was born in the midst of the pandemic in October and Cave said in her post she, "really didn’t want this to be the start of my family's new year" and "didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth" but that she was in awe of the doctors and nurses who had been looking after them.

England entered a third lockdown Jan. 4 and Cave said she heard this news in "an isolated room in hospital" with her baby. She said, "he’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks."

Cave has two older children with her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, and said that while she didn’t want to be back at the hospital so soon after giving birth, the care they’d received has been exceptional. “Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, A and E doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73,” she wrote.

Cave has shared snapshots of her family life throughout lockdown. On Oct. 22, she announced that Tenn had been born just 40 minutes after her waters had broken. He spent some time in the neonatal unit before the family went home. Speaking about being back in hospital with him on Jan.5 she wrote, “please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9 lbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.) Love and best wishes to everyone.”