Jill Scott Is Set To Make History At Soccer Aid 2023

Is there anything that athlete Jill Scott can’t do? The former footballer bagged the Women's Euro 2022 Championship with England’s Lionesses and then emerged victorious as the Queen of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Now, Scott is back with another challenge, as the 36-year-old is making history as England’s first ever female captain at Soccer Aid, the annual celebrity football game that raises funds for UNICEF.

The ex-footballer is debuting at Soccer Aid alongside other England players like Karen Carney, Jack Wilshere and Gary Cahill. “The Euros, the Jungle, and now Soccer Aid for UNICEF, it's the holy trinity," said Scott. “I've won two of them, so I just need Soccer Aid now to complete The Treble. I think of all three, this might be the one I'm most nervous about, though - just look at the names involved.”

The former Lioness, who retired in August 2022, will go against the World XI team led by athlete Usain Bolt. Love Island’s KEM Cetinay, comedian Lee Mack and actor Steven Bartlett will also be on the World XI squad. Celebrities representing England include Bugzy Malone, Tom Grennan, DJ Joel Corry, and footballer Gary Neville. Top Gear’s Paddy McGuinness will serve as the goalkeeper. The team is set to be managed by Chelsea Women’s Emma Hayes and Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure.

Since launching in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised over £75 million for UNICEF, whereas last year’s game alone made £15 million. In 2022, the two teams were drawn at 2-2 with the World XI finding victory in the penalties. This year, the celebrity football match will take place at the iconic Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on June 11 and will be aired live on ITV. You can purchase tickets for the game on Soccer Aid’s website, where you can also make donations.