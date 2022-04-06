Princess Diana Makes An Unexpected Appearance In Netflix's Jimmy Savile Doc

Trigger warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and harassment, as do many of its outbound links.

While Jimmy Savile is now recognised as one of the UK’s worst sex offenders, the new Netflix documentary, Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, offers new insight into the disgraced presenter’s crimes.

Using archive footage, sources close to Savile, and examining old correspondence, the two-part series has focused on how Savile used his high-profile connections to evade consequences for so long. And, while there are many familiar faces — from former Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, to TV critics — many viewers will no doubt be shocked to see Princess Diana and Prince Charles, who feature heavily in the documentary.

The series highlights the growing friendship between the Princess and Savile, after they met at a fundraising event.

Christine Checkley, a former patient of Stoke Manderville Hospital, who was also close to Savile, added that: “She [Diana] would leave all of her security somewhere up the road. Jim used to pick her up, and she used to come to Stoke Manderville just to walk around with him. She was very friendly with him.”

Sylvia Nichol, a former medical secretary, who was interviewed for the documentary, explained: “They [the royals] were asking for his opinion on things. I used to say, ‘I don’t know who they think you are?’ But they were.” Nichol continued that she would “see them or hear them on the phone, or they would come to Stoke.”

Netflix

The series also highlighted the relationship between Prince Charles and Savile, accessing a large archive of correspondence between the two.

Days after the Lockerbie disaster, Charles asked Savile for help. He wrote: “I wonder if you would ever be prepared to meet my sister-in-law, the Duchess of York? I can’t help feeling that it would be extremely useful to her if you could. I feel she could do with some of your straight-forward, common sense.”

In another letter, Prince Charles requested Savile’s help with a speech. “You are so good at understanding what makes people operate, and you’re wonderfully sceptical and practical,” he wrote. “Can you cast an eye over this draft, and let me know how you think we can best appeal to people?”

The letters, archive footage, and sources highlight the power that Savile had over some of the UK’s most important figures. It also demonstrates how Savile was able to commit so many horrific offences, without being brought to justice.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is streaming on Netflix now