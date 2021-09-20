Jodie Comer Has An Adorable Thing In Common With Her Help Character

A far cry from playing a Russian assassin in the hit series Killing Eve, Jodie Comer has been widely praised for her heart-wrenching performance as a care home worker during the pandemic for Channel 4 drama Help. Returning to her Liverpool roots, Comer plays 20-something Sarah, who lives with her family in the city. Surprisingly, Comer has this in common with her Help character, as the in-demand actor still lives at home with her parents in Liverpool.

The Emmy-award-winning talent recently revealed she would “happily” live with her folks until she’s “old and grey.” Comer, 28, revealed in an interview with The Times, while she appreciates the need for independence she’s quite content staying in her childhood bedroom for now.

“I’m definitely looking to move out,” she told The Times, adding “I’d live with my mum and dad till I was old and grey if I could.” “Well, I recognise I need my own space and independence. I just don’t want to do it,” she explains.

The talented actor, who also stars in the film Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds and The Last Duel with Ben Affleck clarified that her bedroom “doesn’t still have a single bed and Winnie-the-Pooh wallpaper.” She also added that she thoroughly enjoys home-cooked Sunday roasts and family time.

"As much as I'd want to definitely be carrying on with (work), I've actually been able to come home, unpack like seven suitcases because I haven't been here, and I've thrown out so much rubbish.

Comer added: "And, actually, to have a bit of stillness, and be stationary, I'm actually really kind of… I'm a bit embarrassed to say I'm kind of enjoying it."

While Jodie Comer has been enjoying home comforts and some well-earned rest back in Liverpool, she also worked on Channel 4’s powerful drama Help co-starring fellow Scouser Stephen Graham while in the city.

Comer plays Sarah, an overworked care worker in a fictional Liverpool care home during the coronavirus pandemic. As mentioned, like Comer, Sarah lives with her family in Liverpool, however, as Channel 4 synopsis shares, Sarah’s “family told her she’d never amount to anything” and finds purpose in working in the care home.

The one-off drama spotlights the thousands of care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis who tirelessly worked to protect some of the most vulnerable in our society.

Comer and Graham have both been praised for their raw and heartbreaking performances, with Comer hailing the drama “as a very human story” that “a lot of people can relate to right now.”

Help is available on Channel 4 on September 16 at 9 p.m.