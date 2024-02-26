Jodie Turner-Smith is getting candid about her divorce from Joshua Jackson for the first time.

The couple announced their split in Oct. 2023, after three years of marriage. Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation.

The actor opened up about the breakup during a recent interview with The Times, revealing that she is now looking ahead to the future. “Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” she explained. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

Turner-Smith went on to say that doesn’t view her “beautiful” marriage to Jackson as “a failure,” adding, “Now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting.”

“The bravest thing in the world is to recognize when something’s not working and to make a move,” she continued. “The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved.”

Speaking to The Times, the actor also encouraged others to ask themselves if they’re content in their relationships. “If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us,” she continued. “And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

Joshua & Jodie’s Relationship

Jackson and Turner-Smith first met in Nov. 2018 at Usher’s 40th birthday party. Less than a year later, in Aug. 2019, the couple tied the knot at a Beverly Hills courthouse.

Turner-Smith revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s first child on Valentine’s Day 2020, and welcomed a daughter, Juno Rose Diana, in April that year.

On Oct. 2, 2023, Turner-Smith filed for divorce from her husband of three years in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In Dec. 2022, the Queen & Slim star reflected on the attention surrounding her relationship with Jackson in an interview with Bustle.

“I think a lot of it was because I was married to a white person,” she said at the time. “And I was married to a white person who has been in the public eye for decades and you know, has been someone that the tabloids like to talk about.”

In a separate interview with Bustle, Jackson opened up about his marriage to Turner-Smith, revealing that they always tried to stay together while working. “I’m deeply invested in Jodie’s career,” he said. “Altruistically, because I want to see her shine and achieve the things that she’s worked so hard for. But also, selfishly, I think that makes her a happier wife, a happier mom, and just a more fulfilled person.”