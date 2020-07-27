And then there were three. After months of the public being on baby-watch, TMZ reported that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed a baby girl. As per the outlet, the former Game of Thrones star gave birth on Wednesday, July 22, at a hospital in Los Angeles, and the baby is reportedly named Willa. Neither parents have commented on the report, and Bustle reached out to both Jonas and Turner's reps for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Though neither of them have chosen to speak publicly about the pregnancy or confirm that they were expecting, Turner has been spotted rocking a prominent baby bump over the last several months while embarking on various outings, proving that a picture really is worth a thousand words.

Regarding the birth, a source reportedly confirmed the news with Entertainment Tonight. "Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in LA and are over the moon," the source told the outlet. "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Jonas and Turner got married twice in 2019 — once in Las Vegas and again in France for a full-blown celebration. Meanwhile, rumors of Turner's pregnancy started making the rounds in February 2020 with a source telling JustJared that "the couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them." Another insider spoke to Us Weekly shortly thereafter, revealing how excited the two of them were to be parents. “Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan,” the source stated at the time. “They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids.”

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Adding further fuel to the speculation fire, fans believe that one song from Taylor Swift's latest album, titled "Invisible String," includes a subtle shout-out to Jonas and Turner's baby in one line of lyrics as she looks back on her past relationships. "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart," Swift sings. "Now I send their babies presents." Swift has yet to confirm that this reference was meant for Jonas and his child, but given their dating history and Turner's reported pregnancy, the theory definitely holds some water.

Both Jonas and Turner have been quarantining throughout the majority of her pregnancy due to the ongoing pandemic taking place all over the country; however, she did reveal during a virtual interview with Conan O'Brien back in April that she has really been enjoying this alone time with her husband.

"I’m an introvert; I’m a homebody," Turner explained. "If I could stay at home all day, I would so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it so. I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don’t understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing. I’m like all you have to do is stay at home and like get drunk at home, right?"

It's unclear whether Jonas and Turner will ever choose to acknowledge these reports or simply continue to let images speak for themselves, but either way the news is an exciting bright light in an otherwise dark year.