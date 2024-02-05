Bachelor Mondays make the first day of the week a little more manageable. They’re part of a familiar pattern, ensuring you can always count on two hours of love (and drama) to set the right tone for the rest of your week.

But as dependable as that rhythm may be, it can switch from time to time. Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor schedule, for example, is briefly changing as it marches toward its midpoint. (Yes, somehow, his rose-filled journey is already that far along. Time moves differently in Bachelor Nation!)

A Bachelor Bonus

Fortunately, this isn’t a schedule change that leaves you stranded. Rather, it’s the opposite, and Bachelor viewers will be getting two episodes instead of one. The Futon Critic reports that the show’s Week 4 episode will air as normal on Feb. 12, followed by Episode 5 on Feb. 13 — just 24 hours later.

Why is The Bachelor Season 28 schedule changing? The network didn’t announce the reason for the extra episode, but it means there will be double the amount of Bachelor during Valentine’s Day week. And that just feels... right?

Disney/John Fleenor

Looking further ahead, the Futon Critic reports that the remainder of the season is currently set to air as usual: that is, every Monday through April 8. Notably, recent Bachelor seasons have also had weeks with two episodes; however, these “double” weeks have typically aired around Women Tell All and not quite so early in the season.

Viewers Love Joey

Given the success of Joey’s season so far, it’s likely viewers will happily tune in for the extra Tuesday time slot. According to Deadline, Joey’s premiere episode doubled its initial viewership in the week following Jan. 22, a boost the outlet credits to The Golden Bachelor, which attracted new fans to the franchise.

Disney/John Fleenor

About That Ending...

Another reason for Joey’s impressive Bachelor numbers could be — in part, at least — that flash-forward that aired during the season premiere. ICYMI, the episode began with an extended clip of Joey standing at the beach in Tulum, Mexico, crying as he watches someone drive off in an SUV. He seems like he was about to propose because the camera zeroes in on a final, lonely rose.

The mystery of what’s happening in that clip has made Joey’s season much more of an exciting enigma. “It was an ending that I didn’t expect. I think it’s gonna be an ending that no one expects,” Joey recently told Extra.

The Season 28 lead similarly told Decider that his conclusion is “something that hasn’t happened before,” but clarified that he was “happy with the whole experience.”