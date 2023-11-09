Hollywood is full of unexpected friendships. In an interview with Bustle, JoJo Siwa opened up about her surprising friendship with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, revealing how they got so close that he may even be “the best man” at her wedding one day.

Siwa Gets The Hype About Cameron

Siwa understands the internet’s obsession with Cameron, acknowledging that he’s “hot,” but she’s just not interested. “I tell my friend Tyler Cameron all the time, I'm like, ‘I'm the only girl in America that would not want to be with you,’” she recalls.

“Yeah, you’re hot, but not, you’re not on my mind.”

Siwa initially came out as pansexual in 2021. More recently, she’s been calling herself “gay,” but she still casually finds men attractive.

“Actually, I find myself being able to admire men in a ‘I think that man’s really hot’ way,” she tells Bustle. “But my women’s standards are a lot harder. I think all women are beautiful, but for me to actually have a crush on them takes way more.”

Why Siwa Is So Close To Cameron

Tyler Cameron on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Pete Dadds/ FOX

She went on to describe her connection to Cameron, calling him “the nicest man I’ve met in my life” and explaining how close they’ve gotten. “I am so lucky,” she says.

“He’s become a brother to me. I think it’s probably one of the best things that came out of Special Forces for me. I mean, of course, I had my personal awakenings, but Tyler's friendship is something that now could never be replaced.”

Siwa thinks that Cameron will now play an important role in her major life milestones. “He’ll be probably the best man at my wedding,” she reveals. “The best part about being gay is you can have the best man and a maid of honor.”

Their Special Forces Experience

JoJo Siwa on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Pete Dadds/ FOX

Siwa met Cameron met while filming Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, alongside fellow stars like Tom Sandoval, Tara Reid, and Cameron’s fellow Bachelor Nation member Nick Viall.

She interviewed Cameron for her new podcast JoJo Siwa... NOW!

The two recently reunited for a concert along with Viall, which Siwa shared on Instagram, calling them her “chosen family.”

“If someone told me a year ago that these 2 boys would become such a massive part of my life I would've never believed you,” she wrote. “Special Forces brought us together just a few months ago and mannnn am I grateful.”