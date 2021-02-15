JoJo Siwa's Valentine's Day Tribute To Girlfriend Kylie Is So Sweet

It was a special Valentine's Day for JoJo Siwa, who celebrated for the first time with her girlfriend, Kylie just one week after the couple went Instagram official. Both of them honored the joyous moment with sweet Instagram posts.

"It’s my first valentines dayyyy!!" Siwa captioned her post, a mirror selfie of her on Kylie's back. "No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more than you’ll ever know!" On her Instagram story, the Gen Z star shared a video of "the best Valentine's Day gift," a hoodie that read, "Warning. I am taken. Don't flirt with me for your own safety." She added the caption: "My protective girlfriendddd."

For her part, Kylie shared a cuddly selfie to her story, writing, "Getting to spend Valentine's Day with the BEST human on Earth." Siwa reposted the photo and added, "I love this human more than words."

On Jan. 22, Siwa came out as queer on Twitter, sharing a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read: "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." During a Feb. 3 appearance on The Tonight Show, she told host Jimmy Fallon that she has a girlfriend. "I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the internet yet," she said. At the time, she didn't reveal Kylie's name, but on Feb. 9, shared her with the world in honor of their one month anniversary.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend," the singer, 17, captioned a carousel of photos from their month of adventures. "Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

Kylie too made an Instagram announcement on the same day, sharing a gallery of black and white photos and videos. "Fall in love with your best friend, guys. it’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world," she wrote. "Here’s to one month with my favorite human :) i love you sharky."