The hotly-anticipated second chapter of Netflix’s Bridgerton is finally upon us, and this time around Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, will take centre stage throughout the period drama’s sophomore season. If the show’s first run offers any indication, fans can likely expect some very steamy scenes during the new series. And Bailey has teased us with rather titillating details in a new interview.

Speaking to Radio Times, Bailey teased that the Bridgerton sex scenes are “the heart of the show.” So far, so normal. But the actor also shed light on the mechanics behind some of Bridgerton’s steamiest scenes, including a rather unlikely prop used by actors while filming them.

Referencing the drama’s intimacy coordinator for the sex scenes, Bailey commented, “It’s amazing how that whole industry has just come on, even in a year. There are new tricks to the trade — little cushions — and it’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball.”

During the interview, Bailey also explained that when two actors are filming a sex scene, they must have “three barriers separating them.” He continued, “There are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically. It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward.”

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

In a conversation with The Sunday Times, Bailey also shared his view that Bridgerton sex scenes tend to be “less exposing” for men, and revealed how he wanted to ensure co-star Simone Ashley, who portrays the character of Kate Sharma, “felt safe as a newcomer on set.”

Speaking to the publication, the actor confirmed that the show’s intimate scenes are presented from the “female gaze,” and disclosed that he and Ashley signed a contract that outlined “which bit of skin” they were willing to expose on camera, and “where” and “how” they would be touched during filming.

“No one goes into a scene quaking, worrying about how it will go — if you are concerned you can talk to them ... It turns sex scenes into a choreographed dance,” Bailey added.

Bridgerton Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday, March 25.