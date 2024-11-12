Jonathan Bailey reconnected with a Bridgerton co-star on the set of Wicked, and their “amazing relationship” inspired the actor’s grand entrance in the movie musical.

Appearing recently on the Popcorn Podcast, Bailey discussed his character Fiyero Tigelaar’s first Wicked scene, in which he dramatically dismounts from a horse. Speaking to host Tim Iffland, the actor revealed that he’d worked with the horse, Jack, on Netflix’s Bridgerton and their on-set bond made him “confident to go for gold.”

“Jack, who needs to have a special mention, I worked with him on Bridgerton so we’ve built a trust and a rapport,” Bailey said. “He’s incredibly focused and can deliver a very stable scene partner.”

The actor also recently spoke of his relationship with the noble steed in an official Wicked movie TikTok. “People say don’t work with kids and animals, but if it’s Jack, I’d say take the job,” the Fellow Travelers star said. “He’s a legend.”

Bailey, who plays the dashing Lord Anthony in Bridgerton, has filmed with Jack throughout the show’s three seasons, including one memorable scene in Season 2, in which he and Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) rode horseback together.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton fans soon caught wind of Jack and Bailey’s Wicked reunion. “I'm gonna need him to adopt the horse,” one fan joked on Reddit. “Awww! I love that he has a real connection with his horse,” another commented, while one user described their bond as “so freaking cute.”

Bailey’s Wicked Easter Eggs

Adapted from the original Broadway play, and Gregory Maguire’s same-named book, Wicked tells the story of the green-skinned witch Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), who forms an unlikely friendship with her classmate Glinda (Ariana Grande) and winds up on a journey to becoming the Wicked Witch of the West.

Jon M. Chu’s movie musical adaptation arrives in theaters on Nov. 22, and along with Bailey, Grande, and Erivo, also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Ethan Slater, among others.

Later in his Popcorn Podcast interview, Bailey was asked about some apparent easter eggs in Wicked that connect the film to the original Wizard of Oz, which is set in the same fictional universe.

“You click your heels,” host Iffland pointed out, referring to the character of Dorothy Gale (played by Judy Garland), who famously clicks her heels together in The Wizard of Oz. “Is this potentially a nod to Dorothy throughout the film?” he asked, to which Bailey reponded, “Of course, there’s so many easter eggs.”