From Anthony Bridgerton to Prince Fiyero, Jonathan Bailey’s resume is a master class in swoon. His charm is so evident that when People crowned him 2025’s Sexiest Man Alive on Nov. 3, the magazine included a winky pat on the back on their cover: “We know, we nailed it.”

While the annual title often spurs heated debate, this year’s winner has been met with sweeping delight. As one fan on X (formerly Twitter) put it: “Jonathan Bailey is the sexiest man alive and all is right in the world.”

Another said that while it took “way too long” for Bailey to win — his brooding Bridgerton season debuted nearly four years ago, after all — “it finally happened and now the phrase ‘sexiest man alive’ actually means something.” One fan succinctly declared that “nothing has ever felt this right.”

Bailey’s Wicked family celebrated the big win, too, sporting t-shirts adorned with his People photoshoot snaps — like his shirtless pose with his dog, Benson — and sending their love on social media. As Jeff Goldblum put it: “He’s the sexiest man not only on this planet but in the solar system, in the universe, and any multiverse.” And, well, yes!

A Historic Celebration

Bailey’s win marks an important milestone. In 40 years of People’s Sexiest Man Alive, he is the first honoree who is openly gay — a distinction he playfully addressed during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 3. “In 2025, you just think, I’m sort of thrilled that People magazine have invited someone in — bestowed this honor on someone — who can really cherish the value of a sexy man.”

One X user called the historical win “so special and lovely,” adding that “in this political climate it’s things like this that keep my spirits lifted.”

Another noted, “this is a huge step for an openly gay man in Hollywood.”

As part of his People cover, Bailey opened up about his activism for the LGBTQ+ community through his organization, The Shameless Fund.

“There’s so many people that want to do brilliant stuff who feel like they can’t,” he said, “and I know the LGBT sector is under immense threat at the moment. So it’s been amazing to meet people who have the expertise and see potential that I could have only dreamed of.”