Elphaba’s not the only one “defying gravity” in the new Wicked movie — just ask those books that Fiyero dances on. The internet is pining over Jonathan Bailey (again) thanks to his performance as Fiyero in Wicked, which premiered on Nov. 22. The Bridgerton star gets another chance to play a total heartthrob prince — and let out his inner theater kid.

Fiyero makes his grand entrance halfway through the film, stumbling upon Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba while horseback riding in the woods and being stumped by her having no interest in him (his jokes didn’t help). The movie quickly reveals that the prince is a new student at Shiz University, and it takes just two seconds for him to enchant the entire school, especially Ariana Grande’s Glinda.

With the whole student body under his spell, Fiyero teaches them how to get into trouble in his big number, “Dancing Through Life,” in which Bailey backflips, leaps on tables, and balances on books, all while belting out like his life depended on it.

Combined with his moving moments with Elphaba, Bailey’s fans left Wicked swooning and wanting more — which they won’t get until Wicked Part Two hits theaters in 2025. In the meantime, viewers are letting out their feelings on X (formerly Twitter).

The Thirst For Jonathan

As viewers left Wicked in tears over the “Defying Gravity” finale, many were simultaneously thirsty for Bailey. “Thank you to the MPAA for allowing Jonathan Bailey to push the limits of that PG rating in ‘Dancing Through Life,’ I owe you my life,” one fan quipped. Some reported that their entire screening audibly swooned during Bailey’s performance.

“When i tell you the SHIFT that occurred in my theater when Jonathan Bailey showed up on screen.. audible gasps and moans every single shot he was in i’ve never seen anything like it,” one fan wrote, with another saying, “The way even my straight traditional Italian boyfriend FELL IN LOVE with Fiyero, Jonathan Bailey has so much charm it’s crazy.”

Many fans also noted how everyone in Wicked seemed as enthralled by Fiyero as they were — regardless of gender or sexuality. “Jonathan Bailey could have chemistry with a brick I swear every single character in Wicked looked like they were falling in love with him,” one fan wrote.

Jonathan’s Triple Threat Skills

Above all, Wicked viewers praised Bailey’s talents, calling him a “triple threat” for his acting, singing, and dancing. One fan even declared that his performance as Fiyero “changed the trajectory of [their] life.”

One fan wrote, “TBH I dont even remember ‘Dancing Through Life’ in the Broadway show but Jonathan Bailey completely ate that up, the whole sequence was magical.” A reporter also argued that his song “is the best ensemble number in any musical ever. Jonathan Bailey’s version is exquisite. Incredible.”

The Bridgerton Horse

In a Nov. 12 interview, Bailey revealed that the horse he rides in Wicked is the same one he works with on Bridgerton. “He’s incredibly focused and can deliver a very stable scene partner,” he said about his horse, Jack.

However, many fans didn’t realize that his Wicked entrance would also mirror Bridgerton in another way. His meetcute with Kate on the Netflix series also happens while he’s horseback riding, and just like Elphaba, his now-wife Kate is intially turned off.

“If i had a nickel for every time Jonathan Bailey played a man engaged to a woman but was secretly in love with another woman he met in the woods while riding his horse, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot but it’s weird it happened twice,” one fan noted. Another joked, “Jonathan Bailey is a horse girl confirmed.”