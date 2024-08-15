Jordan Chiles Speaks Out On “Unjust” Bronze Medal Ruling

On Aug. 15, Jordan Chiles spoke out for the first time after being stripped of her Olympic bronze medal, due to a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). “I have no words,” the Team USA gymnast wrote in a statement. “This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow not just to me but to everyone who has championed my journey.”

A week prior, CAS ruled that Chiles’ coach was four seconds late to challenge her score in the floor exercise final. Olympics rules state that inquiries to review scores must be made no later than one minute after a score is posted. At the time, the coach’s request was accepted and Chiles’ score was revised, putting her in third place.

CAS’ ruling reinstated Chiles’ initial score, and the International Olympic Committee asked her to return the medal so it could be given to Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu, who is now retroactively in third place.

USAG and USOPC are fighting the ruling, which was the result of an appeal from Romanian officials. The organizations said they submitted video evidence to CAS that allegedly proves Chiles’ coach requested the inquiry on time. However, CAS says its rules don’t allow for new evidence to be considered.

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In her new statement, Chiles began by thanking fans, USA Gymnastics (USAG), and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for their “unwavering support,” before reacting to the decision and condemning racist hate that’s been directed toward her.

“To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful,” she said.

While she did not mention Bărbosu or others by name, Chiles made it clear she has no ill will toward her fellow Olympians. “I will never waver from my values of competing with integrity, striving for excellence, upholding the values of sportsmanship and the rules that dictate fairness,” she said. “I have taken pride in cheering on everyone regardless of team or country.”

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Chiles concluded her statement by committing to pursue justice for this mishap, calling it “one of the most challenging moments” of her career. “Believe me when I say I have had many,” she wrote. “I will approach this challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”

Throughout the ordeal, Chiles’ Golden Girls teammates have had her back. On Aug. 10, Simone Biles shared a photo of her and Chiles hugging on Instagram Stories, writing, “Keep your chin up Olympic champ!” Jade Carey spoke out against the ruling, saying, “Don’t punish the athlete for someone else’s mistake,” and Suni Lee called out the judges and said the situation was “completely unacceptable.”

As part of its Team USA x Bustle 2024 Media Partnership, BDG is amplifying the stories of Team USA athletes, and aiding in the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee's mission of empowering America’s elite athletes through physical and mental health resources, funding, high performance support, training facilities, education and career coaching, and more. The USOPC is privately funded by the American public and Team USA sponsors. Learn more at TeamUSA.com and USOPC.org.