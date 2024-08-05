The GOAT ended her 2024 Olympics run with another notch under her belt. On Aug. 5, Simone Biles took home the silver medal in the women’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise finals, marking her fourth and final medal of the Paris Games.

Biles started her Olympics journey strong by leading Team USA — a.k.a. the “Golden Girls” — to a gold medal in the team final, making her the most decorated Olympic gymnast in U.S. history. She went on to win gold in the all-around and vault finals, extending her reign. Her silver finish marks Biles’ 11th Olympic medal total across her gymnastics career, seven of which are gold.

During the competition, Biles scored a 14.133 after stepping out of bounds twice but managing to stick the landing on one of her signature moves, the Biles I. This was the first time she had not won gold in a floor exercise final at the Olympics. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who’s long considered her closest competitor, narrowly came in first with a score of 14.166.

Biles’ silver medal should be considered a rebound after she and her USA teammate Suni Lee didn’t medal in the balance beam final earlier in the day, placing fifth and sixth respectively. It was an unexpected finish for Biles, who previously won bronze in the beam final at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Games, although many other gymnasts also had trouble throughout the competition.

Simone Biles competes in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final at Olympic Games Paris 2024 on August 05, 2024. Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

No matter what happened in today’s events, the 2024 Olympics were a huge personal and athletic victory for Biles, who established her reputation as a GOAT at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She entered the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as a favorite to win, but had to pull out of several events after experiencing “the twisties,” leading her to take a break from gymnastics.

At 27 years old, Biles entered the 2024 Games as the oldest U.S. gymnast to compete at the Olympics since 1952, and is part of the oldest U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team ever. This sparked speculation that Paris could mark her final Olympics. However, she told USA Today on Aug. 3 to “never say never,” leaving open the possibility of competing at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

“The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know, but I am getting really old,” she said, laughing. But for now, she doesn’t want to be asked about it anymore, writing on X, “You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics.”

As part of its Team USA x Bustle 2024 Media Partnership, BDG is amplifying the stories of Team USA athletes, and aiding in the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee's mission of empowering America’s elite athletes through physical and mental health resources, funding, high performance support, training facilities, education and career coaching, and more. The USOPC is privately funded by the American public and Team USA sponsors. Learn more at TeamUSA.com and USOPC.org.