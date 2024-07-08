Julia Fox Came Out As Lesbian On TikTok

Julia Fox came out as lesbian, and the OMG Fashun host spread the word on social media. It started when TikTok user @emgwaciedawgie (Gracin, a comedian) said in a recent post, “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, Aw, you hate that man. You literally hate him.” Gracin went on to describe a relationship in which a woman seems to “literally despise” her male partner.

Then, on July 8, Fox stitched the video with a walk-and-talk reply of her own — and clearly, the message resonated with her.

Julia Fox Comes Out As Lesbian

“Hey, that was me,” Fox says in her 16-second clip. “I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Um, won’t happen again.”

As the original poster wrote in a follow-up, “did i just facilitate julia fox coming out” — celebrating the occasion by writing “ily queen” in the caption.

Fans took to the comments to send their love, too. “So proud of you,” wrote one user; “The icon that you are,” said another.

She’s Been Open About Her Sexuality Before

If you’ve been keeping up with Fox, you know that this isn’t the first time she has been candid about her sexuality. During a 2022 appearance on Ziwe, she shared that she’d been thinking about dating women — adding that she had a “gay bone” she wanted to explore.

“Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them,” she continued.

And in 2023, Fox opened up about feeling like a “commodity” to men. “The moment I wasn’t really serving them anymore I was just discarded,” she told Dazed. “I was just a badge they could carry, ‘Look at this thing I looted.’”

More recently, the Down the Drain author shared that she’s been celibate for more than two years. “With the overturning of Roe v. Wade and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “And it just sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don’t feel comfortable until things change.”

Even before coming out as lesbian, Fox was a vocal LGBTQ+ ally. She’s sported matching “Gay Ally” T-shirts with her son, and voiced her support for trans communities in a 2023 interview with Gay Times.

“As a cis woman, I feel like it’s absolutely my duty to empower and uplift trans voices and try to get people to understand that, trans, nonbinary or queer, at the end of the day, we are all human,” she said.