After Matthew Perry’s death on Oct. 28, many of his Friends guest stars shared tributes to the late actor. However, one guest had an especially close connection to Perry. As he revisited in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry used to date Julia Roberts, who briefly played Chandler’s former classmate Susie on Friends.

On Dec. 3, Roberts reflected on her ex’s death in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking,” she said. “I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.”

More to come...