A new season of The Bachelor is here, and with it comes 25 new faces to meet, follow, and root for on the quest for that coveted final rose.

One of the women vying for Grant Ellis’ heart is Juliana Pasquarosa, a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts.

“She comes from a big Italian family and aspires to find a lasting love like her parents have — they were high school sweethearts,” Juliana’s Bachelor bio reads. Indeed, family is everything for Juliana. It’s the reason she’s on the show: “When your big sis signs you up for #thebachelor and doesn’t tell you… here goes nothing,” she wrote on Instagram.

So, will Grant gain a matchmaking sister-in-law? Here’s everything to know about Juliana from The Bachelor. Spoilers ahead!

“It’s Nice To Be Nice”

Juliana’s Instagram features several tributes to her late nonna, Olympia, who recently passed away at 101 years old. Her motto, “It’s nice to be nice,” also appears across Juliana’s social media. Early this year, she teased the debut of a new clothing brand, Nice Girls Label, which is about “radiating positivity and empowerment.”

The brand’s mission is to “inspire you to navigate the world with love and kindness for all. A space where everyone can truly be themselves and feel embraced — a brand designed to unite the spirits of all the Nice Girls.”

Are Grant & Juliana A Match?

“Juliana hopes to meet a man who has a good heart, strong ambition, and loves to hang out with family,” her bio reads.

It certainly sounds like Grant fits the bill. But do he and Juliana go the distance on The Bachelor? There are spoilers out there if you’re so inclined.

Disney/Matt Sayles

According to Reality Steve, Juliana reportedly gets the so-called “Pretty Woman” date — when the Bachelor takes one lucky woman on a shopping spree for beautiful clothes before a romantic dinner.

The contestant who gets this date has gone on to win The Bachelor during several recent seasons, @bachelordata points out. So, if you’re trying to make an educated guess about the final rose recipient, it doesn’t hurt to factor this date into your prediction.

In this case, it seems to have been quite the outing because Reality Steve reports that Juliana wins Grant’s final rose. The pair reportedly got engaged in the Dominican Republic.

Interestingly, during a New Year’s Eve interview with Ryan Seacrest, Grant named the first quality he’s looking for in a partner as “somebody who’s kind.” Sure, that’s not necessarily a unique personality trait. However, given how Juliana mentions kindness across her social media and new clothing brand, Grant’s choice of words may not be a coincidence.

If Juliana is Grant’s final rose recipient, that isn’t to say they have a stress-free journey. In the teaser, the Season 29 lead seems to be seriously struggling to choose his final rose recipient at the last minute — to the point that Jesse Palmer has to gently remind him that two women are waiting in the wings, and one of them has to be called out first for the dreaded breakup.