Justin Bieber’s “Walking Away” Lyrics Unpack His Marital Struggles
The singer re-commits to his wife, Hailey, on the most revealing track of his new album.
Justin Bieber is getting real about his marriage struggles. On July 10, the singer surprised fans by announcing that he would release his seventh studio album, SWAG, later that night, his first album since 2022’s Purpose. While his wife Hailey is clearly the muse for the album’s love songs, “Walking Away” sees Bieber get more candid, addressing his shortcomings in their relationship.
Like much of SWAG, “Walking Away” is inspired by old-school R&B. But rather than celebrate his love with Hailey, Bieber directly addresses their issues, even questioning why “you're throwing stones at my back” and asking to reflect on their own behavior. “Girl, we better stop before we say some sh*t,” he sings. “We've been testing our patience.”
On the chorus, Bieber reminds her (and listeners) of the promise he made when they got married, vowing once again to stick with his wife through thick and thin, and asking for forgiveness when he slips up. “You were my diamond, gave you a ring,” he sings. “I made you a promise, I told you I'd change / It's just human nature, these growing pains.”
The couple got married in 2018 after several years of on-and-off dating, and welcomed their son Jack in 2024. Since having their first child, the two have frequently navigated divorce rumors, often fueled by Bieber’s comments.
Bieber found a way to quell the divorce rumors even before releasing the album, posing with Hailey and their son Jack for the SWAG album photoshoot. Hailey also shared his album announcement on Instagram, making it clear that they were a united front, no matter what they’ve gone through.
Justin Bieber’s “Walking Away” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Bieber’s new song “Walking Away” below.
Days go by so fast, I wanna spend them with you
So tell me why you're throwing stones at my back
You know I'm defenseless, oh
And, girl, we better stop before we say some sh*t
We've been testing our patience
I think we better off if we just take a break
And remember what grace is
Baby, I ain't walking away
You were my diamond
Gave you a ring
I made you a promise
I told you I'd change
It's just human nature
These growing pains
And baby, I ain't walking away
And evеry time you don't say my name
I'm remindеd how I love when you say it
I know we have this moment to face
Baby, I ain't walking away
Things take time, girl
Let's see what we can do, uh (We can do, we can do, we can do, we can do)
'Cause even when they leave
I keep on dreaming of the best parts of you, oh
And girl, we better stop before we say some sh*t
We been testing our patience (Oh, yeah, oh, yeah)
I think we better off if we just take a break
And remember what grace is
Baby, I ain't walking away
You were my diamond
Gave you a ring
I made you a promise
I told you I'd change
It's just human nature
These growing pains
And baby, I ain't walking away
And every time you don't say my name
I'm reminded how I love when you say it
I know we have this moment to face
But baby, I ain't walking away
Baby, I ain't walking away
Oh, oh (Oh, baby)
Walking away
Baby, I ain't walking away
You were my diamond
Gave you a ring
I made you a promise
I told you I'd change
It's just human nature
These growing pains
Baby, I ain't walking away