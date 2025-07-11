Justin Bieber is getting real about his marriage struggles. On July 10, the singer surprised fans by announcing that he would release his seventh studio album, SWAG, later that night, his first album since 2022’s Purpose. While his wife Hailey is clearly the muse for the album’s love songs, “Walking Away” sees Bieber get more candid, addressing his shortcomings in their relationship.

Like much of SWAG, “Walking Away” is inspired by old-school R&B. But rather than celebrate his love with Hailey, Bieber directly addresses their issues, even questioning why “you're throwing stones at my back” and asking to reflect on their own behavior. “Girl, we better stop before we say some sh*t,” he sings. “We've been testing our patience.”

On the chorus, Bieber reminds her (and listeners) of the promise he made when they got married, vowing once again to stick with his wife through thick and thin, and asking for forgiveness when he slips up. “You were my diamond, gave you a ring,” he sings. “I made you a promise, I told you I'd change / It's just human nature, these growing pains.”

The couple got married in 2018 after several years of on-and-off dating, and welcomed their son Jack in 2024. Since having their first child, the two have frequently navigated divorce rumors, often fueled by Bieber’s comments.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber found a way to quell the divorce rumors even before releasing the album, posing with Hailey and their son Jack for the SWAG album photoshoot. Hailey also shared his album announcement on Instagram, making it clear that they were a united front, no matter what they’ve gone through.

Justin Bieber’s “Walking Away” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Bieber’s new song “Walking Away” below.

Days go by so fast, I wanna spend them with you

So tell me why you're throwing stones at my back

You know I'm defenseless, oh

And, girl, we better stop before we say some sh*t

We've been testing our patience

I think we better off if we just take a break

And remember what grace is

Baby, I ain't walking away

You were my diamond

Gave you a ring

I made you a promise

I told you I'd change

It's just human nature

These growing pains

And baby, I ain't walking away

And evеry time you don't say my name

I'm remindеd how I love when you say it

I know we have this moment to face

Baby, I ain't walking away

Things take time, girl

Let's see what we can do, uh (We can do, we can do, we can do, we can do)

'Cause even when they leave

I keep on dreaming of the best parts of you, oh

And girl, we better stop before we say some sh*t

We been testing our patience (Oh, yeah, oh, yeah)

I think we better off if we just take a break

And remember what grace is

Baby, I ain't walking away

You were my diamond

Gave you a ring

I made you a promise

I told you I'd change

It's just human nature

These growing pains

And baby, I ain't walking away

And every time you don't say my name

I'm reminded how I love when you say it

I know we have this moment to face

But baby, I ain't walking away

Baby, I ain't walking away

Oh, oh (Oh, baby)

Walking away

Baby, I ain't walking away

You were my diamond

Gave you a ring

I made you a promise

I told you I'd change

It's just human nature

These growing pains

Baby, I ain't walking away