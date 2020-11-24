Kaitlyn Bristowe's 'DWTS' Win Was Years In The Making

The 29th season of Dancing with the Stars is officially over and Kaitlyn Bristowe won the mirrorball trophy with her partner Artem Chigvintsev. It came down to whether Kaitlyn would win or Catfish's Nev Schulman, but ultimately Kaitlyn's judges scores combined with her viewer votes outperformed Nev. It helped that both of Kaitlyn's final dances earned perfect 10s across the board.

The win was a huge achievement for both the former Bachelorette and her partner Artem, who had previously never even made it into the finals. Now they'll both get a giant disco ball trophy to prove their dancing merit. Kaitlyn's win really sticks it to her doubters, which at times included the judges themselves. They were tough on Kaitlyn all season long, pushing her to work harder and harder until eventually Kaitlyn broke through and started to achieve those perfect scores. "We held you to a high standard," Derek Hough admitted. "You met it." Kaitlyn and Artem even gave what judge Carrie Ann Inaba called one of her top three favorite DWTS performances of all time when they did the Argentine Tango to Britney Spears' "Toxic."

More to come...