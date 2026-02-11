Kaley Cuoco Recalled Her Botox Mishap On The Big Bang Theory Set

As stars open up about the plastic surgery they’ve received, celebs like Kaley Cuoco are also confessing when it went totally wrong. On the Feb. 10 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the actor recounted how her first time getting Botox affected her on the set of her hit sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.

“My first Botox, I did my forehead, and I did all this stuff, and I was so excited,” she said. However, that same week, she had to film a scene on The Big Bang Theory that required her to look expressive, which simply wasn't possible after her procedure.

“There is a scene where I have to do this thing with my face, and I could not move,” she recalled. “The fact that no one said anything — they probably were thinking it — I couldn't believe how bad it looked. I was like, ‘Kaley.’”

Instead of pushing back filming, Cuoco attempted to get through the scene, but her face prevailed. “I was like literally doing these jokes, and nothing moved,” she said. “My forehead didn't move, and it looked like I was trying to move it.”

Kaley’s Love Of Plastic Surgery

Cuoco has always been open about her love of plastic surgery. In 2015, she revealed that she got breast implants. “I had no boobs!” she told Redbook. “I always felt ill-proportioned. My implants made me feel more confident in my body.” Two years later, she told Women’s Health that she also underwent a nose job and defended her position on plastic surgery.

“As much as you want to love your inner self, I'm sorry, you also want to look good,” she said. “If it makes you feel confident, that's amazing.”

Over 10 years later, having undergone breast augmentations twice, she told the podcast she has no regrets, calling it “the best decision I ever made” and stating she “would love a third pair.” However, she learned a valuable lesson from her first Botox experience. “That's when I thought, ‘Whoa. Let's calm it down, let's rein it in,’” she explained. “So I reined it in, and now I don't do my forehead.”