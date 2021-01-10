After leaking online on Saturday, Jan. 9, Kamala Harris’ Vogue cover caused a stir on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. For many, the February 2021 cover did the vice president-elect a disservice. Some criticized the photo’s lighting, pointing out how magazines often fail people of color in that regard, and others described it as “disrespectful” and “far, far below” the magazine’s usual standards. There were even people who didn’t believe it was a real Vogue cover.

On the leaked cover, the VP-to-be is shown standing against a pink and green backdrop — a nod to her Howard University sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha — wearing a power suit and Chucks, a look she’s been known to wear well. But it wasn’t the image her team had chosen, according to journalist Yashar Ali.

“This is not the cover that the Vice President-elect’s team expected,” Ali tweeted after the leak, citing “a source familiar with the publication plans.” He added in a later tweet that the VP-elect’s team, along with the Vogue team, had “mutually agreed upon” another photo, as is “standard for fashion magazines.” The other, he said, showed Harris in a powder blue suit.

Hours after the social media backlash, on Sunday, Jan. 10, Vogue officially unveiled not one but two covers: the one that had inspired so much criticism, and one of Harris in a powder blue suit.

At that point, it was reportedly too late for the magazine to make a full change. “I’m told this cover on the left will be the digital cover,” Ali tweeted on Sunday, “but the much maligned cover on the right has already gone to print and will be the cover available for sale and sent to subscribers.”

While the second cover received a much warmer reception, that didn’t erase the initial criticism. As Twitter users were quick to point out, magazines need to do better when it comes to photographing and featuring people of color. Many called out Vogue’s history and leadership in particular.

The feature itself highlighted Harris’ groundbreaking career, both before and after being elected the first Black, South Asian, and female vice president. Acknowledging the “great responsibility that comes with being a first,” she reiterated her desire to “make sure [she’s] not the last.” So although the first Vogue cover featuring a female vice president wasn’t the one people wanted, it will, at least, not be the last.