Kanye West Has Been Suspended From Instagram

Another day, another update on Ye. This time, Kanye “Ye” West has been temporarily suspended from Instagram after attacking comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah with a racial slur. A spokesperson for Meta told Variety that Instagram has since deleted the post for “violating their policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.” As a result, West will not be able to post, comment, or send DMs while suspended. If further violations of their policies are made once the account is restored, “additional measures” will be put in place, they said.

West’s post was in direct reaction to a segment on The Daily Show on March 16, in which Noah discussed the situation between West’s reaction to the relationship between his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Highlighting the harassment that many women face when trying to leave a relationship, Noah expressed his concern regarding West’s actions – especially towards Davidson.

“Over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back,” Noah said, referring to the time West sent a truck of roses unannounced to Kardashian’s home. “I’ll be honest with you, what I see from this situation [is] a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.”

Drawing on his own experiences of how people would tell his mother she was “overreacting” about the abuse she experienced, Noah warned that as a society we need to ask ourselves what could happen in this sort of situation.

“Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and sh*t might go down’,” Noah said. “If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”