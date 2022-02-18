Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship is getting serious, and Kanye West is not here for it. After the reality star’s October appearance on Saturday Night Live and several date nights with Davidson in New York City, reports surfaced that the two were “casually dating.” But now that the SNL star referred to the Skims founder as his “girlfriend” for the first time ever in early February, it seems as though they’ve taken their relationship to the next level.

As their connection grows, so too does the number of West’s public outbursts. The rapper blasted the comedian in his lyrics and on social media, claimed he wasn’t invited to his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party, and called out Kim K for letting 8-year-old North post on TikTok. He’s also been begging to reconcile with Kim and has pleaded with God to bring his family back together.

So, how did Kardashian and Davidson go from “casually dating” to officially being boyfriend and girlfriend? And at what point did Kardashian and West stop peacefully co-parenting their four children and start feuding on Instagram? And has Davidson even responded to West’s many social media posts about the situation? Here’s our complete timeline of the trio’s explosive drama.

January 2019

Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship timeline actually began in 2019, long before the reality star filed for divorce from West. In January that year, she shared a series of photos from Kid Cudi’s birthday celebration. It’s likely that she was behind the camera, capturing multiple shots of West smiling alongside Cudi, Davidson, and actor Timothée Chalamet.

October 2021

While it’s unclear if Kardashian and Davidson remained friends after Cudi’s birthday party, what we do know is that they shared an undeniable connection when the KKW Beauty founder hosted SNL on Oct. 10, 2021. The duo joined forces for an Aladdin-themed sketch and shared what technically might have been their first kiss, even though they weren’t dating at the time.

Later that month, it became clear that their onscreen connection was real when they were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm on Oct. 29. However, an insider told People that the two were just friends at the time. “They hang in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time,” the source said. “It’s just friends hanging out.”

November 2021

Kardashian and Davidson further fueled speculation when TMZ reported that they went for a “secret dinner” at Campania on Nov. 2, which is said to be his favorite restaurant in his hometown of Staten Island. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a source told Page Six. “It was just the two of them.” The next night, they were spotted out again at Zero Bond in NYC.

The following week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they were “casually dating. At the time, ET’s insider said that “Pete is really into Kim and excited about her. Kim likes Pete as well, but isn’t rushing into anything serious.” On Nov. 10, a source told Us Weekly that she was “falling for” Davidson. “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens,” the insider said.

On Nov. 17, they were caught holding hands in photos obtained by Daily Mail. The next day, he made their relationship IG official (kind of) by sharing a photo from his birthday party. In the picture, Davidson, Kardashian, and Kris Jenner were all wearing matching flannel pajama sets courtesy of Skims.

“[Kim K is] constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy.”

That same day, a source told E! News that they were “really happy and seeing where it goes.” Kardashian, for her part, was reportedly still telling people that they weren’t “super serious,” but that they were exclusive. “She’s trying not to make a big deal about it but is super into him,” the source added. And after explaining that she feels “giddy” around him, the insider said that “he makes her laugh the entire time they are together, and she is completely enthralled by him.”

On Nov. 19, a Page Six source confirmed Kim K’s feelings for Davidson. “She’s acting like a teenager,” the insider said. “She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy.” A few days later, the pair enjoyed a romantic date at Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. On their way out of the restaurant, the King of Staten Island star was photographed with an apparent hickey on the left side of his neck.

This was a lot for observers to handle, especially West. During an appearance at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving Event on Nov. 24, he admitted he wants to mend his relationship. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes,” he told the crowd. “I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband.” He also asked the audience to pray for his family, and said he “[needs] to be back at home” and “next to [his] children as much as possible.”

On Thanksgiving, West shared a five-minute prayer on Instagram that addressed his mental health, his broken marriage, his failed presidential bid, and more. “All I think about every day is how to get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” he confessed before taking “accountability” for the actions that led to the couple’s February 2021 split. But despite his best efforts to win her back, she continued to pursue Davidson.

On Nov. 27, Dutch music journalist Paul Barewijk told People that he randomly ran into the new couple at The Beverly Hills Hotel, which he documented on social media. “All of the sudden I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson,” he said. “I talked further with my mom and then I thought, ‘Who is he talking with?’ Because I know the latest dating rumors. And so, it was Kim Kardashian!” Barewijk managed to snap photos with the couple, despite the pair wanting to keep their budding relationship on the down-low.

December 2021

Although Kardashian did run back to West after he pleaded for forgiveness, she revealed there are no hard feelings between her and her ex-husband at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. On Dec. 7, while accepting the Fashion Icon Award, she thanked her ex for introducing her to the world of fashion and helping her develop her personal aesthetic.

The next week, Kardashian filed legal documents requesting to expedite their divorce. “[Kardashian] has been attempting to settle this manner since she filed her Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in February 2021,” the documents said, according to People. “[Kardashian] and her counsel have reached out to [West] and his counsel several times in an attempt to move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution. [West] has been non-responsive.”

The filing also stated that their marriage has “irremediably broken down” and there was “no possibility” of getting back together. The KUWTK star then doubled down, explaining that her relationship with West was beyond repair. “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time,” she stated. “[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

Pete Davidson in December 2021. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kardashian proved once again she was ready to move on when she and Davidson hit up a Staten Island theater on Dec. 18 for a screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home with Scott Disick and some friends. Days later, Daily Mail reported that the comedian walked out of Kardashian’s hotel in New York with “an extra pep in his step” after “spending the night.” Kardashian was also spotted exiting Davidson’s Staten Island condo before jetting back to Los Angeles together.

On Dec. 21, the pair went for an early morning breakfast at The Beverly Hills Hotel. Later that day, he was spotted leaving a jewelry store before hopping into her Rolls-Royce. West didn’t sit back as Davidson continued to get closer to his estranged wife. After Christmas, the Daily Mail reported that West purchased a $4.5 million home across the street from her and their children in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles County.

January 2022

According to images obtained by the Daily Mail, Kardashian and Davidson kicked off 2022 in the Bahamas, but their relationship wasn’t the only one that was heating up. In a Jan. 6 photo essay for Interview, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox detailed her whirlwind romance with West and wrote about their “instant” connection. “Everything with us has been so organic,” she wrote. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Although Ye appeared to be in a new relationship, he couldn’t keep his mind off of Kardashian and her new boyfriend. On Jan. 14, the 22-time Grammy winner took a swipe at the SNL star in a track called “Eazy.” “God saved me from that crash / just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he raps, referencing the near-fatal car accident from 2002 that inspired his track “Through The Wire.”

On Jan. 15, West attended his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party, but he claimed he wasn’t invited and had to get the address from rapper Travis Scott. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” he said on Instagram Live, per Us Weekly. Kardashian was reportedly confused because they had allegedly agreed on celebrating their daughter’s birthday separately. “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location,” a source told the magazine.

That wasn’t the first time West claimed he was denied access to his children. In a January interview with Hollywood Unlocked, he said Kardashian barred him from entering her house to visit their four kids. He also said that the same rules didn’t apply to Davidson, who has been allowed “in the house that I can’t even go to.” He also insinuated that their onscreen kiss was to spite him. “How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody’s like, ‘Aw, that’s cool,’” he asked.

Kardashian seemed somewhat unbothered by Kanye’s ramblings. On Dec. 19, she shared photos from her beach getaway with Davidson on Instagram. The comedian wasn’t featured in any of the pictures, but the solo bikini shots of her may have hinted at their relationship. In the photos, the mom of four wore a baseball cap with the letter “P.” She also snuck a “P” emoji into the caption, which read: “Beach Party.”

The following week, on Dec. 25, the couple reportedly attended a dinner party in Los Angeles hosted by billionaire Jeff Bezos. According to TMZ, the pair stayed at the event for several hours before heading over to The Beverly Hills Hotel, where Pete was staying. The following night, they joined Khloé Kardashian and other friends for Korean BBQ. According to People, they all did an escape room after dinner, proving that Davidson is well-liked in Kardashian’s inner circle.

February 2022

February started off messy for Kardashian and West, who fought publicly on Instagram about North’s presence on TikTok. The Donda artist posted his first of the now-deleted Instagram posts on Feb. 4. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” he wrote next to a screenshot of North on the app. The photo was taken from the @KimAndNorth account, which the 8-year-old shares with her mom. They currently have 6 million followers.

Kardashian responded on Feb. 4 via her Instagram story. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver four our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kardashian continued. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kardashian also said that she would prefer to handle matters involving their children privately. Their public spat didn’t end there. “What do you mean by main provider?” West responded in a now-deleted post on his Instagram Story. He then claimed that his estranged wife tried to “kidnap” Chicago by not giving him the address to her birthday party. The allegations didn’t end there. According to the musician, she accused him of stealing and being on drugs. She also allegedly wouldn’t let him play with their son without security in the house. West deleted every trace of their feud from Instagram on Feb. 7.

That same day, Davidson and Kim K’s relationship took a giant leap forward. In an interview with People (The TV Show!), he referred to the reality star as his girlfriend for the first time while chatting about life in the spotlight. “Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” he said. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside.” He also gave host Kay Adams a tour of his bedroom and appeared to have a Kardashian candle on his dresser. “That is exactly what that is,” he confessed.

Two days later, West pleaded for his family back (again). Alongside a now-deleted collage of family photos from Kardashian’s March 2022 Vogue photoshoot, he wrote, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.” Fox, who had been in an “open relationship” with West for more than a month, wasn’t bothered by his desire to reunite with Kim K. “I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings and that’s normal. It’s human,” Fox said on the Feb. 8 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I also know that he’s with me now and that’s all that matters.”

West seemed more focused on how he felt about Davidson than Fox. In fact, he started cutting people out of his life for simply being friends with Davidson, including his longtime collaborator Kid Cudi. “JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE’S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO,” West wrote in a now-deleted handwritten note, which he shared on Instagram on Feb. 12. Per Vanity Fair, he also uploaded and later deleted a throwback photo of Cudi’s 2019 birthday dinner with Davidson’s face crossed out.

The next day, West elaborated in a separate post and claimed that he asked Cudi to speak to Davidson about his relationship with Kardashian. “BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE,” he said. “NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC.” But Cudi wasn’t having it. “We talked weeks ago about this,” he tweeted. “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

On Feb. 13, West took aim at Davidson directly after sharing a text he received from him on Instagram. “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise,” Davidson apparently texted. “How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.” West replied, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” he reportedly wrote. West also reportedly called Davidson a “d*ckhead” and spread a rumor that he once sent Mac Miller explicit photos of Ariana Grande.

“MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED,” West reportedly wrote on Instagram alongside a now-deleted snap of himself holding up a piece of paper with the date. “I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL [be] TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER.” He also wrote to SNL’s Michael Che that he would double his salary so that he wouldn’t have to look at Davidson’s face ever again. West doubled down when he realized his name was trending higher than the Super Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday.

“HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN," he wrote, according to Us. “I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W.”

Kanye with North West at the Super Bowl. Steph Chambers/Getty Images Sport

West then called for his fans to berate Davidson in real life. “IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER,” he reportedly wrote. Later, he shared a text message he received from Kim, in which she accused him of “creating a dangerous and scary environment” for Davidson. “Someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” she wrote. West then told his fans not to “do anything physical” to Davidson and that he was going to “handle the situation” himself.

Kardashian wasn’t the only one fed up with West. On Valentine’s Day, Fox confirmed that she and West called it quits. “Y’all would love if I was soooo upset,” Fox wrote on her Instagram Story. “The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s not true!!” In an earlier Instagram Story that Fox eventually took down, she wrote: “Y’all are straight trash, I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!”

Julia Fox/Instagram

On Feb. 17, the same day that Davidson rejoined Instagram and Ye posted several things attacking Davidson, Kardashian unfollowed West on Instagram. West no longer follows her either.