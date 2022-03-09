Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Pete Davidson For The First Time

Petedashian — or Kete or whatever you’d like to call it — is official. Kim Kardashian spoke about her relationship with Pete Davidson publicly for the first time in a March 9 cover story for Variety. In the interview with her entire family, she revealed whether the Saturday Night Live star will appear on their new Hulu series The Kardashians, which is set to premiere on April 14.

“I have not filmed with him,” she said. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.” However, fans just might see Davidson when The Kardashians eventually premieres its second season, which Hulu has already guaranteed. “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season,” she teased.

While the exact timeline is unclear, the couple was first linked in November 2021, after Kardashian made her SNL hosting debut and kissed Davidson in an Aladdin-themed skit. Frequent outings and PDA in the following months confirmed they were an item. While Davidson won’t be on the show just yet, he will absolutely be mentioned. Kardashian promised that viewers will find out “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know” this season. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it,” she said.

However, one person that does appear on The Kardashians is her ex-husband Kanye West. Variety notes that before their public drama escalated on social media, “West filmed scenes for the Hulu series, and he figures into a major arc in the first episode.” While their ongoing divorce does unfold on the show, don’t expect her to put West on blast, which she rarely does on social media in response to his instigations and pleas to reconcile with Kardashian, mainly for the sake of their four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” she said. “I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”