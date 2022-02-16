TV & Movies
He comments on everything from Taylor Swift to his views on abortion.
Netflix
Netflix’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, released Feb. 16, tells the story of Kanye West’s journey to becoming an iconic rapper and controversial cultural figure through the eyes of his longtime friends and collaborators, director duo Coodie & Chike, who first met the musician in 2002.
Netflix
They grew close while filming West’s 2003 debut music video “Through the Wire” and began capturing footage for a documentary about the rapper. Covering nearly 20 years of West’s life, career, family, and controversies, here are the key takeaways from jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.