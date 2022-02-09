Kanye West Begs God To Bring His “Family Back Together”

Days after Kanye West’s very public feud with Kim Kardashian, the rapper is still holding out hope that they will reconcile. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, West shared a collage of family photos from the Skims founder’s March 2022 Vogue photoshoot. The images show North, 8, dribbling a basketball, and her younger siblings — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — riding in an electric green toy car. “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” West pleaded in the caption.

The “Come to Life” artist has been very vocal about wanting to get back together with Kardashian in recent months. On Thursday, Nov. 25, he shared a five-minute-long prayer on Instagram that addressed his mental health, his broken marriage, and so much more. “All I think about every day is how to get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” he confessed. He also added that he takes “accountability” for the actions that led to their February 2021 split.

Earlier that week, during an appearance at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving Event on Nov. 24, the 44-year-old musician delivered an emotional speech about redemption. He told the crowd that he “[needs] to be back at home” and “next to [his] children as much as possible.” Kardashian, for her part, hasn’t been as eager to reconcile. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, and in December, she filed legal documents requesting to expedite their divorce.

The documents stated that the couple’s marriage had “irremediably broken down” and that Kardashian “no longer desires to be married” to the rapper. The following month, as reports surfaced about his new relationship with “Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox, West claimed that he wasn’t invited to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party and was purposely kept in the dark about the location. “Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said on Instagram Live, according to Us Weekly. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was.”

Fast forward to February and West and Kardashian’s relationship is even messier. Starting on Feb. 4, the exes fought publicly about North’s presence on TikTok. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” the Yeezy founder wrote alongside a screenshot of North on the video-sharing platform. The picture was taken from the @KimAndNorth account that North shares with her mom, which has a total of 5.5 million followers.

Kardashian quickly responded on Feb. 4. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kardashian, 41, continued. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

While it’s unlikely that they will resolve their marriage issues, West’s current girlfriend said she doesn’t mind if he has lingering feelings for Kim. “I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings and that’s normal. It’s human,” Fox said on the Feb. 8 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I also know that he’s with me now and that’s all that matters.” And despite reports that she and West are in an open relationship, Fox said that “she calls him [her] boyfriend and he calls [her] his girlfriend” and that their relationship is very “organic.”