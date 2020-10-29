Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Another day, another celebrity pregnancy. Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner reportedly have a baby on the way, a source close to the supermodel told People. "Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," the source told the magazine. "She will be the most amazing mother."

Kloss and Kushner, brother to President Trump's Senior Advisor Jared Kusher, have been together since 2012, and the pair officially tied the knot with a small and intimate Jewish ceremony in Upstate New York in 2018. "The wedding was intimate and moving," a unnamed friend, who was one of just 80 guests, told People following their private nuptials. "The couple was beaming with happiness."

The pair's wedding celebration didn't end there, though. In 2019, Kloss and Kushner hosted an even larger party in Wyoming, which included a star-studded guest list. Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis, and Diane von Furstenberg were just some of the familiar faces in attendance.

Now that two years have passed since saying "I Do," it seems the happy couple is ready to embark on the next phase of their relationship: babies.