Kate Bush reacts to "mad" revival following 'Stranger Things' cameo.

If you’re puzzled as to why the 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” is sitting atop the UK charts in 2022, you have Netflix’s Stranger Things to thank. The song was featured in the show’s fourth season, and to the surprise of viewers of a certain age, not everyone was quite so familiar with the ‘80s track - including some of the Celebrity Gogglebox cast. After being reintroduced to a whole new generation, the song subsequently rose up the charts, and Kate Bush has since reacted to “Running Up That Hill’s” revival almost 40 years later.

In a message shared on June 5, amid the song’s initial surge in popularity, Bush said “Running Up That Hill” has been “given a whole new lease of life by the young fans,” describing the track’s renewed appreciation as “really exciting.” She added, “Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour on June 22 – just days after “Running Up That Hill” officially reached the top of the UK charts – Bush opened up further about her 1985 hit’s chart re-peak 37 years after first being released. “It's just extraordinary,” Bush told presenter Emma Barnett. “It's such a great series. I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this.”

During the rare interview, the “Wuthering Heights” singer said topping the charts was “so exciting,” but also “quite shocking really.” She continued, “I mean, the whole world's gone mad.”

During her BBC Radio 4 appearance, Bush added that it felt “wonderful” to know that her music has “got to a whole new audience.”

“The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it's very special,” the singer concluded.

Although “Running Up That Hill” is no doubt the standout track of Stranger Things Season 4 (so far), the Netflix sci-fi drama has an epic soundtrack packed with many other ’80s hits, from artists ranging from The Beach Boys and Kiss, to Starpoint and Dead Or Alive.