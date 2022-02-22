Kate Garraway Reveals Glimmer Of Hope Amid Husband Derek's Health Battle

Kate Garraway has spoken openly about the difficulties she and her children have faced, since her husband, Derek Draper became critically ill with COVID in March 2020. Now, Garraway is inviting the public into her home, in a new ITV documentary showcasing Derek’s ongoing health battle since he returned back to the family home last April. In Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, the GMB presenter can be seen navigating the challenges and complexities of the social care system.

Per The Sun, Garraway admits she frequently wakes up every two hours at night to assist the carer in moving her husband. She also washes and changes his bed linen throughout the day. Speaking on Good Morning Britain ahead of the show’s debut, the 54-year-old recalled a touching moment where Draper moved his arm towards his son Bill. “That is the first moment Derek has been able to activate a movement based on emotion,” she explained.

The documentary is a follow-up to the award-winning ‘Finding Derek’ which looked at how the family coped while Draper was in the hospital. In March 2020, Draper was hospitalised and put in a medically-induced coma. He was in the hospital for over a year, recovering from various illnesses triggered by the virus.

Two years on, Draper is still unable to fully communicate and requires around-the-clock care. His tendons and muscles in his legs had tightened up, and he may never walk again. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Garraway revealed that Draper is flying to Monterrey, Mexico for a ground-breaking trial treatment. Draper is due to travel to the country next month for a total of 28 days, as doctors continue to monitor his liver, brain, and lung function. “It took weeks and weeks of planning, and when I told Derek about this place he was excited. He is just so desperate to get better — he will do anything he can to make that happen,” she continued.

Prior to Draper’s hospitalisation in March, the couple had planned to renew their vows. The couple has been married for 16 years.

The new documentary ‘Caring for Derek’ will be on ITV and ITV Hub at 9 pm on Feb. 22