Kate Hudson Has A Theory On Why We’re Not Getting Enough Great Rom-Coms

Since her rom-com heyday in the 2000s, Kate Hudson has thought a lot about what differentiates the genre’s good from its bad. She once joked that she’ll be “the professor of rom-coms” at NYU’s film school when she’s in her 70s. And frankly, that doesn’t seem like a stretch, because she brought her theories on why there’s a lack of truly great romantic comedies to The View on Jan. 4.

How To Make A Beloved Rom-Com

Hudson’s time on The View was mostly devoted to talking about her plans for releasing her debut album in 2024 and discussing her parenting philosophy, but co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin couldn’t resist bringing up her 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Griffin wanted to know why she thinks the movie is still so beloved, and that got Hudson started on a whole “masterclass” on the topic. Delving into why fans aren’t getting enough great romantic comedies, one of the problems she pointed to is the lack of male movie stars who want to star in them.

“You know, it’s hard to get male movie stars to make rom-coms,” Hudson said, calling it “a big part of the equation.” After taking a minute to praise her co-star Matthew McConaughey, she said she’d like to see “more Marvel guys” add romantic comedies to their resumes.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey at the premiere of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days in January 2003 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Hudson’s theory didn’t place the blame squarely on men. She talked about how “there is a formula that works” in the genre, and it involves multiple components coming together. Using How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days as an example, she explained, “It does also start with the writing.” They had multiple writers on the movie, plus a strong cast and director. “I think it’s more about how the studios are investing in the talent,” she added.

How To Get Male Movie Stars To Make Rom-Coms

The story of how Matthew McConaughey came to star opposite Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is a little… unorthodox. He told Vanity Fair in February that he was not sure if he wanted to take the role of Ben when a stranger came up to him “out of nowhere” on Sunset Boulevard one night and gave him the advice that swayed him.

“He immediately goes, ‘There’s a movie you’re considering right now. It’s a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life,’” McConaughey recalled.

The guy told him it would “be a blast” and promised him “an incredible experience” that would “make a bunch of money.” McConaughey said he wondered if the studio might have hired the man to convince him, but nonetheless, the encounter made him think more seriously about taking the job. “I think I even accepted the offer the next day,” he said.

If Hudson is willing to try an out-of-the-box approach to getting more male movie stars on board, maybe the fortune teller method might work on them, too.