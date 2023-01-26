In Astrologically Speaking, astrologers make their case for your favorite characters’ zodiac signs, based on specific scenes, quotes, and even fashion choices. Here, Nina Kahn, author of Astrology for Life and Wander the Stars, explains why Andie Anderson from How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is a total Gemini. Spoilers for How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days follow.

Jan. 27, 2023 marks the 20-year anniversary of How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, which cemented itself into the canon of early-2000s rom-coms and still holds up as one of the standouts of this golden age of cinema (well, mostly, anyway). The film centers around women’s magazine writer Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) as she attempts to woo — and then immediately drive away — eligible bachelor Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) as part of an article she’s writing on what not to do in relationships. Andie’s quick wit and whimsical spirit are the heart and soul of this classic comedy, and as an astrologer revisiting the film 20 years after its release, it’s crystal clear to me that she is a total Gemini.

In case you need a refresher, the plot of How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days follows the budding relationship between Andie and Ben over the course of (you guessed it) 10 days. Their chemistry is real, but their ulterior motives threaten to eclipse their romance — because while Andie is secretly trying to get Ben to dump her for the sake of her article, Ben is simultaneously trying to make Andie fall in love with him in order to win a bet. These clandestine conflicts of interest result in a slew of silly antics, embarrassing moments, and comedic confusion for the main characters.

While it’s impossible to know exactly what Andie’s fictional birth chart looks like, I’ve got plenty of reason to believe that she was born under the bubbly sign of the twins.

She’s A Social Butterfly At Her Core

As one of the socially-minded air zodiac signs, Geminis are fun-loving extroverts who can easily strike up an interesting conversation with just about anyone — all of which describes Andie to a T. Throughout the film, Andie proves to be a social butterfly in just about every way. She’s friends with many of her coworkers, has an easy time connecting with new people, and doesn’t appear to have an ounce of shyness in her. For example, when seeking someone to date for her story, she confidently approaches multiple strangers at a party and strikes up flirty conversations without batting an eye. Once she’s committed to the bit with Ben, she has no problem making scenes in public during their purposely-disastrous dates.

Andie’s Gemini zodiac qualities are also on full display when she meets Ben’s family for the first time. Like a true Gemini, she cracks jokes and chats with his family members with ease, but she also dazzles them when she repeatedly wins at the card game Bullsh*t. As Ben explains to her, Bullsh*t is "all about reading people,” so it’s no wonder that this socially-savvy Gemini would beat out the competition. Geminis are masters of communication, so they can fool others just as easily as they can spot other people’s cues.

Andie’s social nature is also reflected in her line of work. Gemini’s ruling planet is Mercury — the cosmic governor of communication, words, and information — so Andie’s career as a journalist totally jives with this zodiacal energy. Geminis are verbose and love to share their ideas with others, whether it’s via casual conversations or authoring articles in the “fastest-growing women’s magazine in the country.”

Her Quick-Witted Smarts Are Her Superpower

These jack-of-all-trade air signs are also whip-smart intellectuals who are often well-versed on many different subjects — and Ivy League-educated Andie is no exception. “I want to write about things that matter, like politics and the environment and foreign affairs — things I'm interested in,” she expresses to her colleague early in the film. True to her sign, Andie has a broad range of interests beyond the beauty, fashion, and dating worlds that she writes about in the magazine, and she continually appeals to her boss to assign her stories on “religion, poverty, [and] economics,” among other hard-hitting issues.

In addition to being bright and boasting an impressive master's degree in journalism from Columbia University, Andie is also incredibly quick-witted. Whether it’s pitching the “how to lose a guy in 10 days” story on a whim to help her friend during a work meeting or coming up with razor-sharp comebacks as she flirtatiously banters with Ben, Andie is always thinking on her toes like a fleet-footed Gemini. As the sign symbolized by the cosmic twins, Geminis have the mystical ability to think, talk, and process information twice as fast as just about anyone else — which explains why Andie can respond to her environment so effortlessly.

She’s A True Mercurial Trickster

"You're up, you’re down, you're here, you're there. You're like a freaking one-woman circus, Andie," Ben says, exasperated with Andie’s erratic behavior. This line perfectly captures the capricious nature of Andie’s antics, and highlights her oh-so-Gemini mischievousness, too. Geminis are one of the mutable zodiac signs, so these quick-thinking cosmic chameleons can adapt to changing circumstances quickly. This means that if they choose to be, they can be quite the mercurial tricksters — and Andie proves she’s got that in her when pulling off her duplicitous stunts with Ben. Geminis don’t always have the lengthiest attention spans, but these jovial jokers can commit to a bit when they need to.

With witty and sharp-tongued planet Mercury on their side, Geminis generally have a great sense of humor, too — and Andie’s cheeky and playful personality totally aligns with this vibe. After all, not everyone would be willing to repeatedly make a fool of themselves in front of their date’s friends and colleagues for the sake of an article the way Andie does. I’m convinced that only someone born under the quirky and quizzical sign of the twins could execute her performance so effortlessly.

TL;DR

The contrast between Andie’s genuine personality and her article-driven performance as a girlfriend-from-hell perfectly reflects the dichotomous symbolism of the zodiac’s twins. “That was the good Andie, guys — this amazing, fun, cool, sexy woman,” Ben tells his friends of Andie’s mercurial antics. “I'm talking about the evil Andie now.” Geminis are mutable and multifaceted creatures who can embody several ways of thinking and being all at once, and Andie’s journey throughout the film is a comedic reflection of this. But ultimately, it’s more than Andie’s chaotic antics that solidify her as a Gemini sun — it’s her social savvy, quick-wit, and whimsically playful personality that seals the deal.