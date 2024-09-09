Kate Middleton is giving the world a major health update. On Sept. 9, the Princess of Wales posted a message on her and Prince William’s social media accounts, revealing that she has finished chemotherapy treatment for her cancer diagnosis.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said.

The video shows Kate, William, and their three children — 11-year-old Prince George, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old Prince Louis — on an excursion in the woods, as well as playing games with Middleton’s parents at home. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said. “Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

After weeks away from the public eye and speculation about her whereabouts, Middleton disclosed her cancer diagnosis in March, without specifying what type of cancer. She said it was discovered after a planned abdominal surgery in January, and she was already in the early stages of chemotherapy after privately discussing the matter with her children.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she wrote. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Kate’s Next Steps

Middleton largely stayed away from the public as she underwent treatment, only appearing alongside her family at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June, and going to a Wimbledon match with Charlotte in July.

In her note, she alluded to her work schedule, clarifying that staying cancer-free “is now [her] focus,” but she would gradually start taking on royal duties when she can.

Simon M Bruty/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she said. “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

Middleton ended her message by thanking the public for the support she’s received and speaking directly to others who are undergoing their own cancer journeys. “Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling,” she said. “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”