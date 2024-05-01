Prince William has given an update on his wife Kate Middleton’s health. The Princess of Wales revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer on March 22, and requested “time, space, and privacy” as she stepped away from public duties to undergo treatment.

In a video posted on May 1, the Prince of Wales is shown briefly commenting on Middleton’s well-being during a royal engagement in the North East of England, his third official public outing since the diagnosis.

“Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?” asked a member of the British public. “We’re all doing well, thank you,” William replied. When the royal spectator pressed further, asking, “And obviously Catherine?” the Prince again responded, “We’re all doing well.”

Middleton announced her diagnosis in a two-minute video posted to Kensington Royal’s X account (formerly Twitter) after her public absence fueled intense online speculation. In the video, she explained that her medical team discovered cancer following a planned abdominal surgery in January.

“It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Middleton said, sharing that doctors advised her to undergo a round of preventative chemotherapy to prevent the cancer from spreading further. “I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” she added.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, shared her cancer diagnosis. X/@KensingtonRoyal

Describing the diagnosis as a “shock” to her and her husband, the Princess also said it “took time” for them to explain the situation to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in a way “that’s appropriate for them.”

“As I said to them, I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits,” Middleton continued, before concluding that she must now “focus on making a full recovery.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson later said the couple were “touched” by the response to Middleton’s cancer diagnosis. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” the statement released on March 23 read.

William’s comments come just a couple of days after the couple’s 13th wedding anniversary, which they marked with a newly released portrait taken during their 2011 royal nuptials.