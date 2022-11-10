Kate Middleton Had The Sweetest Reason For Giving Her Poppy To A Little Boy

Each year during the month of November, people up and down the UK show their support for the Armed Forces by purchasing and wearing a Royal British Legion poppy. While on one of her recent royal visits, the Princess of Wales was seen wearing the commemorative flower, and Kate Middleton shared an adorable moment with a little boy who “hadn’t found” his own poppy just yet.

Per Metro, Middleton toured the Colham Manor Children’s Centre in West London's Southall district of Hillingdon on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in her role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA). In a sweet clip filmed during her official royal visit, the Princess is shown speaking with a “chatty” young boy named Akeem.

After introducing herself as Catherine, the royal asked the youngster if he had a poppy, prompting him to adorably explain that he hadn’t got around to buying his own just yet. Akeem then reached out to touch the Princess of Wales’ poppy that was pinned to her jacket.

“Would you like mine?” she asked. “You can have my poppy. Shall I see if I can get it out?” The senior royal then explained the meaning behind the poppy, adding: “It’s remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go, that’s for you. Look after it.”

Middleton then requested that Akeem’s mother, who was watching on in a small crowd, keeps his poppy’s pin safe for him.

The heartwarming video in question was originally shared on social media by Sky News’ Royal Correspondent, Rhiannon Mills, who captioned the viral clip, “It’s not every day you get a poppy from a Princess. Akeem was very chatty when Kate unexpectedly stopped to say hello at a maternity mental health visit so she gave him her remembrance poppy.”