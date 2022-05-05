Kate Middleton Is Hiring A New Assistant & The Job Description Is Very Specific

Ever wondered what it’d be like to work within a royal household? Well, wonder no more, because Kate Middleton is hiring a new assistant. The household of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a brand new vacancy for a “Personal Assistant to the Assistant Private Secretary” of Middleton on LinkedIn, the job specifications of which are pretty specific. If you’re wondering how to apply to be the Duchess of Cambridge’s assistant, find all the important details below.

The role is based in Kensington Palace, London, requires 37.5 hours of work per week, and pays a salary of £27,500 per annum. Duties of the successful candidate largely centre around supporting the Duchess’ official and charitable work, and carrying out administrative and operational support to Middleton’s Assistant Private Secretary.

Applicants must posses excellent written, spoken, IT, and organisational skills, as well as a good “knowledge of the diversity of communities in the United Kingdom, in the Commonwealth and worldwide.” Those applying must also consider themselves a fan of Middleton, with an “awareness of, and interest in, TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's work and activities.”

“This is an exciting opportunity to join our PA team in support of the Assistant Private Secretary to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge (APS),” the official job description reads, “This role will provide wide-ranging administrative and operational support to the Assistant Private Secretary.”

Applications close on Thursday, May 12, 2022, and with more than 200 LinkedIn applicants at the time of writing, you’d better act fast if you’d like to be considered for the role.

The official job application page also states that the royal household aims to “attract, employ and reward the very best talent, regardless of gender, race, ethnic or national origin, disability, religion, sexual orientation or age.”

In 2021, however, uncovered documents at the National Archives revealed racial discrimination in Buckingham Palace’s hiring process, and Kensington Palace failed to release its staff diversity figures at all. Financial accounts published by the Palace also revealed that just 8% of senior management staff were from “ethnically diverse backgrounds.”

“On the question of ethnic minority diversity we are not where we need to be,” a Clarence House spokesperson said at the time, adding that the royal household is “determined to do better.”