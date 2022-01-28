Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to be king and queen one day. Until then, they’re reigning over our collective hearts with their coordinating style. If you don’t follow the British Royal Family that closely, you may not realize just how often the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wear matching — or at least complementary — outfits. Given that they first met back in 2003 as students at the University of St. Andrews and just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2021, it’s no wonder that their wardrobes seem to be mirroring each other more often than not. Couples who have been together for that long tend to pick up elements of their significant other’s personal style.
Not yet convinced? There’s plenty of photographic evidence that demonstrates just how much Prince William and Kate Middleton dress alike. Whether they’re jet setting across the globe in coordinating color palettes or doing hands-on volunteer work in identical polos, they have no problem wearing similar ensembles for their various public appearances. And every now and then, they’ll even get their kiddos involved, dressing them in the same hues, patterns, and textures. Twinning is truly a family affair for the Cambridges!
From classic blue looks to casual outerwear, Prince William and Kate Middleton are undisputed pros at matching their personal styles. Below, take a trip down royal fashion memory lane and check out some of the occasions when the couple has worn similar outfits. Who knows? You may be inspired to start dressing alike with your own S.O. — at least some of the time, anyway.