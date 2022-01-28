Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to be king and queen one day. Until then, they’re reigning over our collective hearts with their coordinating style. If you don’t follow the British Royal Family that closely, you may not realize just how often the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wear matching — or at least complementary — outfits. Given that they first met back in 2003 as students at the University of St. Andrews and just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2021, it’s no wonder that their wardrobes seem to be mirroring each other more often than not. Couples who have been together for that long tend to pick up elements of their significant other’s personal style.

Not yet convinced? There’s plenty of photographic evidence that demonstrates just how much Prince William and Kate Middleton dress alike. Whether they’re jet setting across the globe in coordinating color palettes or doing hands-on volunteer work in identical polos, they have no problem wearing similar ensembles for their various public appearances. And every now and then, they’ll even get their kiddos involved, dressing them in the same hues, patterns, and textures. Twinning is truly a family affair for the Cambridges!

From classic blue looks to casual outerwear, Prince William and Kate Middleton are undisputed pros at matching their personal styles. Below, take a trip down royal fashion memory lane and check out some of the occasions when the couple has worn similar outfits. Who knows? You may be inspired to start dressing alike with your own S.O. — at least some of the time, anyway.

1 Matching Polos Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Sure, maybe they were asked to wear the exact same polo for this particular event. But have you ever seen a crisper coordinating look?

2 Going Green Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images William and Kate stepped out in complementary shades of green at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in October 2021. And did you notice the pops of red on both of their looks? Great minds!

3 Bold in Blue DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images BRB, need to find a chic, ankle-grazing blue dress immediately. (Oh, and Will looks pretty snazzy, too.)

4 Outdoorsy Jackets PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images Royal photo opp or advertisement for an outdoor recreation brand? You decide.

5 Red Hoodies Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images It doesn’t get more cozy than oversized hoodies. Back in 2011, they wore matching red ones during a visit to Canada.

6 Classic Shades Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images They wore similar Wayfarer-esque sunglasses during a 2016 outing in India. And what do you know: check out those coordinating button-up shirts with the rolled-up sleeves.

7 Neon Vests Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images It’s difficult to make hard hats, big goggles, and neon yellow vests look polished, but leave it up to the Duke and Duchess to get the job done. Bonus points for a matching stride!

8 Coordinating Cowboy Hats Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images At one of their earlier appearances together, William and Kate both donned white cowboy hats, jeans, and patterned button-up shirts.

9 Pop of Purple Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images See what we mean about a family affair? In 2017, the fam of four (pre-Prince Louis) wore coordinating purple and pink looks in Germany.